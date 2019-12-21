Reese Witherspoon Posts Emotional Photo With Jennifer Aniston to Mark Final Day Shooting ‘The Morning Show’

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the end of The Morning Show Season 1 with a throwback to the final day of filming. The actress took to Instagram Friday to share a heartwarming photo of herself and co-star Jennifer Aniston sharing a hug on the last day on set of Season 1.

Along with the sweet black-and-white photo, Witherspoon shared a lengthy caption about her love for Aniston, and everyone else involved with production of the show. She also started teasing the drama’s return for Season 2 in 2020.

“This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow. There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. “She is one of the hardest working people I know. To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers…. THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life.

“To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level – we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned,” she ended the post.

Fans of the show took to the comments section to send well wishes to the leading ladies, and hoping for more Morning Show episodes soon.

“What? It’s like over? 10 episodes ??? That’s it?” One user asked.

“You guys are amazing! The morning show is incredible! Congrats and can’t wait for season 2,” another fan wrote.

“I was so blown away by this season finale! You two were absolutely amazing and phenomenal once again! I cannot wait for season two!” a third fan commented.

“I will miss the two of you but hopefully don’t have to wait too long. Thank you so much for such an amazing show. My heart is still shaking after watching the final, thank you for making our Fridays worth waking up at 6am for!” Another user wrote.

Aniston also commemorated the release of the final episode with her own post on Instagram Thursday.

All 10 episodes of The Morning Show are currently streaming on Apple TV+. The series will be back for Season 2 in 2020.