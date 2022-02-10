‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’: Kevin Hart’s Parody Series Returns and Doesn’t Disappoint (Review)

The Real Housewives franchise has been a force on television for 16 years. But on Thursday, Real Husbands of Hollywood made its return after a five-year hiatus and proved it might be the best “reality” show. The series stars Kevin Hart, who plays a fictionalized version of himself. He is seen hanging out with his celebrity friends who are also playing fictionalized versions of themselves and tackling everything going on in Hollywood. Real Husbands of Hollywood earned multiple award nominations and wins during its first run. This time around, Hart and the gang are back for a limited series called Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems on BET+, and one has to wonder why the show went away in the first place.

The limited series stars Hart, who’s on top of the world as he’s asked to do numerous projects. The problem is Hart can’t be everywhere at once, leading to him ordering clones with the help of Duane Martin. Like any Hart plan, chaos ensues in a big way, leading to his friends JB Smoove, Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly and Robin Thicke wondering what is going on.

All the celebrities mentioned were part of the original series along with Cynthia Williams and Jackie Long. But there are newcomers to the series, including Angela Rye and Michele Weaver, who plays Hart’s wife. Weaver stands out, as she has zero tolerance for Hart’s antics. But one can only wonder what her reaction will be when she finds out that Hart has cloned himself multiple times?

What makes the series truly entertaining and binge-worthy is the dynamic of the cast. Smoove and Hart going at it is a show in itself, and the same thing can be said about Cannon and Thicke. Despite being away for five years, everyone in the cast had no issues getting their comedic timing down pat.

Hart, who created Real Husbands of Hollywood with Chris Spencer, didn’t have to bring the show back. His career has been on the rise over the last decade and shows no signs of slowing down. But when it comes down to it, the entire Real Husbands of Hollywood cast seems to have a good time making fun of themselves and each other. And in this day and age, a series like this is much needed.