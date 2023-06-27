Everything Coming to Max in July 2023

A new month is just around the corner, which means a new slate of programming is headed to Max. The recently re-branded streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max and now featuring content from Discovery+, has released its full list of TV shows, movies, and documentariers set to premiere in July 2023, promising hours upon hours of entertainment.

July will be a big one for Max and its subscribers. Along with the third and final season of the HBO Original docu-comedy series How to With John Wilson, July will be marked with plenty of premieres, including the debut of the Max Original limited series Full Circle. The upcoming series, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, is a start-studded affair with a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes, and Dennis Quaid. Max will also debut the HBO Original two-part documentary The Golden Boy, and amid the release of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring Barbie movie, Ashley Graham will host a new HGTV series called Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. Meanwhile, six-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Brandi Carlile will perform reimagined versions of songs in the HBO Original Brandi Carlile: in the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon. July will also mark the start of Shark Week, with programming for the week-long event set to be announced at a later date.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).