'Rabbit Hole': John Weir and Ben Wilson Question Edward Homm in Exclusive Clip

Rabbit Hole will premiere its fourth episode on Paramount+ on Sunday, and viewers will learn more about Edward Homm (Rob Yang). PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) and Dr. Ben Wilson (Charles Dance) questioning Homm about Miles Valence (Jason Butler Harner). Homm doesn't want to talk until he speaks to his wife, but Weir and Wilson tell him that he can't do that because they can't let anyone know he's alive since there are powerful people that want him dead.

"Armed with the data stolen from Arda, Weir is in go-mode to unveil the truth behind Valence's shocking death and enlists Hailey's help to exploit a member of Crowley's network," the official synopsis of Rabbit Hole Episode 4 states. "Meanwhile, US Treasury investigator Edward Homm may finally be ready to cooperate and help find Crowley. Liv, Weir's ex-wife, is dragged back into his world of secrets, and we see a new side of The Intern, the only member of Weir's original team spared in the explosion."

Rabbit Hole has been a hit for Paramount+ as it has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 88% audience score. Sutherland, Dance, Yang, and Harner star in the series along with Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine "Jo" Madi and Walt Klink as The Intern. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Golding who explained why she wanted to be part of the series.

"The writing, the script was really like, I opened the script and I just couldn't put it down," Golding stated. "I mean, it was a mixture. It's what we call mixed tone. So it was a mixture of action, thriller, but then there was a little comedy, there was a lightness to it, there was a charm to it. But also an intelligence, because I just thought it was so timely with what's going on with technology. And also I read it when we were still in the pandemic, and there were so many conspiracy theories going on then. And the show touches on that as well." New episodes of Rabbit Hole premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ with the first season featuring eight episodes.