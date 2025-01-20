One of the most buzzed-about independent wrestlers is now on the mend after suffering a brutal injury on Sunday night. Allie Katch became injured while facing off against Effy at GCW’s event The People vs. GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. At one point, Katch dove out of the ring onto Effy. However, she landed awkwardly and injured her leg. (You can support Katch’s GoFundMe at this link.)

Footage from the event’s online broadcast shows that Katch’s leg was bent irregularly, and she yelled out in pain after the incident. The referee then called off the match and Katch was transported to a nearby hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Allie Katch unfortunately sustained an injury during this dive. The match was audibled and then called off. Wishing a speedy recovery and the best for all involved. #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/DCn7IcGSbC — Professional Wrestling (@WresBurner) January 20, 2025

Most updates since have come from Katch’s friend and fellow professional wrestler Steph De Lander. She relayed that Katch “snapped her leg,” later clarifying Katch “has broken her leg in two places.” The injured performer then underwent surgery on Monday morning, and De Lander launched a GoFundMe to help Katch’s medical costs.

Katch issued a statement on X thanking fans for their support during this trying time. “I feel the love and I am so grateful, it’s the light in this very scary and uncertain time,” Katch wrote. “Forever in debt to Steph for taking care of me and thank you to all who have reached out. I’ll have more to say and update later but I am so tired and hangry yall!!!”

Matt Cardona, who previously wrestled in WWE as Zack Ryder, urged wrestling fans to support Katch, noting, “She’s going to have expensive medical bills and obviously won’t be able to wrestle to make money. Allie’s one of the true hustlers on the indies. She’ll be back and better than ever.”

De Lander also stressed how difficult an injury can be when you’re a wrestler outside of a major company, writing, “Being independent is hard, and getting injured while being independent is a literal nightmare, so let’s rally around one of our own [and] take care of Allie.”