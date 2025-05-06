Prime Video Swipes Major Show From The CW

Prime Video is the chosen one for The Chosen Season 5.

After airing its first four seasons on The CW, Season 5 of the historical drama, titled The Chosen: Last Supper, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. beginning Sunday, June 15.

Created by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Per the official logline, Season 5 “follows Jesus’ triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city. While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith, and betrayal that echoes through time – one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story.”

The eight-episode season will debut in three parts across June, with the first two episodes dropping on Prime Video in the U.S. on Sunday, June 15, followed by three additional episodes on Sunday, June 22 and the remaining three episodes on Sunday, June 29. The season will also be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and Latin America in July.

Season 5 brings back Jonathan Roumie as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

The Chosen originally premiered in 2017 on the VidAngel subscription service before The CW acquired the first three seasons for linear broadcast in the U.S. The show continued to run linearly in primetime on The CW for Season 4, and also streamed on several platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock.

Prime Video became the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the first four seasons in February as part of a wide-ranging deal between series producer 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. In addition to all previous seasons of the show, the deal also includes streaming rights to Season 5, which made its theatrical debut on March 28, as well as theatrical and streaming rights to the upcoming two final seasons – Season 6, which will follow the crucifixion, and Season 7, which will follow the resurrection. It’s unclear if Season 5, as well as future seasons, will be broadcast on The CW.