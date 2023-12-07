Prime Video Reveals Collection of Holiday Movies Streaming This December
Get in the holiday spirit with a collection of titles including 'Miracle on 34th Street,' 'Candy Cane Lane,' and more.
The holiday season has arrived at Prime Video. This December, the streamer is looking to spread plenty of yuletide cheer through its Seasons Streaming library, a collection of TV series and movies perfect for the holiday season.
The collection of content includes a mix of titles available for streaming free to Prime Video subscribers, as well as others available through Prime Video Channels or fore rent or purchase. The special catalogue features new Amazon Originals, like Eddie Murphy's first-ever Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, as well as classics such as It's A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street. Other streaming options this holiday season include Elf, Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Christmas with the Kranks, Scrooged, Home Alone, and more.
Currently streaming
*Candy Cane Lane (2023)
*Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)
*Merry Little Batman (2023)
*Something from Tiffany's (2022)
About Fate (2022)
Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
Holiday Inn (1942)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
It's A Wonderful Life (1947)
Scrooged (1988)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
Currently streaming (available to buy or rent)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Elf (2003)
Home Alone (1990)
Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
Love Actually (2003)
National Lampoon Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
The Polar Express (2004)
Streaming through Prime Video Channels
Available Now
Elf (2003) (AMC+ and Max)
Home Alone (1990) (STARZ)
Last Holiday (2006) (Paramount+)
National Lampoon Christmas Vacation (1989) (Max)
Selena + Chef: Home of the Holidays (2023) (Max)
Available Dec. 19
Love Actually (2003) (AMC+)
Global Holiday Movie Buff
Available Now
*Elf Me (2023)
Last Christmas (2019)
Available Dec. 8
*Dealing with Christmas (2023)
*Dating Santa (2023)
*World's First Christmas (2023
Available Now (rent or buy)
Fanny and Alexander (1983)
Merry Christmas (Joyeux Noel) (2005)
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
(2021)
Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
Available Now (via Prime Video Channels)
A Christmas Tale (2008) (AMC+ or IFC Films
Unlimited)
Santa Claus (1960) (Dove Channel)
Holiday Family Favorites
Available Now (subscribe, rent or buy)
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Polar Express
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
A Christmas Story
The Year Without a Santa Claus
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Laughing all the way through the holidays
Available Now
Candy Cane Lane
Violent Night
Christmas with the Kranks
Last Christmas
Scrooged
Surviving Christmas
Something from Tiffany's
Holiday in Handcuffs
Christmas is Canceled
Available Now (subscribe, rent or buy)
Elf
The Night Before
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Last Holiday
Planes, Trains and Automobiles