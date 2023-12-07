Prime Video Reveals Collection of Holiday Movies Streaming This December

The holiday season has arrived at Prime Video. This December, the streamer is looking to spread plenty of yuletide cheer through its Seasons Streaming library, a collection of TV series and movies perfect for the holiday season.

The collection of content includes a mix of titles available for streaming free to Prime Video subscribers, as well as others available through Prime Video Channels or fore rent or purchase. The special catalogue features new Amazon Originals, like Eddie Murphy's first-ever Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, as well as classics such as It's A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street. Other streaming options this holiday season include Elf, Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Christmas with the Kranks, Scrooged, Home Alone, and more.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on for a glimpse of the holiday movies streaming on Prime Video this season.