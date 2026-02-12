Prime Video Renews Drama Series for Season 2 Before Season 1 Even Airs

Prime Video is getting in on the hockey romance trope as the streamer doubles down on its new series Off Campus.

Ahead of the May premiere of the college romance drama based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, Prime Video announced that Off Campus had been renewed for a second season.

Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, “as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood,” as per the logline.

Season 1 of the soap follows the “sexy and fun ‘opposites attract’” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah (Ella Bright), and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett (Belmont Cameli).

“Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios in a statement. “With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season.”

“Set against the high-intensity world of college hockey, the series explores deeply personal journeys and is brought to life by a tremendously talented cast whose chemistry and authenticity make every moment feel real,” Friedlander continued. “We have great confidence in the way [creator Louisa Levy] has mastered this adaptation, and we’re excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series.”

The Off Campus cast also includes Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.

Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill, while Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Hockey-themed romances have been a hit for streamers lately, with HBO Max finding major success with the Crave series Heated Rivalry, adapted from the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid.

Heated Rivalry, which debuted in November on Crave, tells the story of rival pro hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) as they fall in love.

Off Campus premieres in May on Prime Video.