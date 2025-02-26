Prime Video’s cancellation spree is continuing. Deadline reports that heist comedy The Sticky will not be getting a second season on the streamer. News comes nearly three months after the six-episode first season ended. The series, starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Guillaume Cyr, premiered on Dec. 6 and received generally positive reviews.

Inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist of 2012 that saw $18 million worth of maple syrup stolen from a storage facility in Quebec, The Sticky centers on a Canadian maple syrup farmer who finds her farm under threat and plots to steal millions of dollars of maple syrup as revenge. The series also guest starred Jamie Lee Curtis, along with Mark O’Brien, Guy Nadon, and Suzanne Clément, among others. Brian Donovan and Ed Herro created The Sticky.

A reason for the cancellation has not been given, especially since it seemed to be doing pretty well. The Sticky has an 80% approval rating and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Sometimes even the most popular shows get canceled, but it’s always possible it could be shopped around elsewhere. As of now, there aren’t any indications that that is happening, but you never know.

The Sticky is the latest series to get axed by Prime Video. The streamer recently canceled long-running Australian soap opera The Neighbours after saving it in 2022 via Freevee. While episodes will continue to air through the end of the year, that doesn’t really help the fact that fans will have to say goodbye once again. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Good Omens, and My Lady Jane are just some of the shows that have also been canceled by Amazon.

Even though six episodes aren’t nearly enough to satisfy fans, it will have to do. It’s definitely a disappointment that The Sticky has been canceled, but at the very least, six episodes is better than nothing. Plus, there are still plenty of shows to look forward to on Prime, and many that are still getting renewed so it’s not all bad news. There must be a good reason why a show like The Sticky got axed, even despite the intriguing plot line of maple syrup thievery. Perhaps it just didn’t captivate American audiences like the real heist captivated Canada.