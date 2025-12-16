Prime Video Error Results in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Viewers Being Served a Much More Raunchy Film Instead

UK viewers sitting down to watch a family-friendly movie on Prime Video were in for a surprise this past fall.

The United Kingdom’s government agency Ofcom, which is similar to the FCC in the U.S., just dinged Amazon’s streaming service for an unfortunate error yesterday. Anyone in the country who rented Diary of a Wimpy Kid this past September was instead treated to the raunchy rom-com Love & Other Drugs starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the statement, 122 different customers in the U.K. were affected by the mix-up. The U.K.’s ratings board notes the film has “strong sex, sex references and language.”

“The [initial] complainant said they had rented the film for their young children to watch, but after the selected content began playing, the complainant became aware that the film that had actually played was a different film containing strong sexual content,” Ofcom said in a statement yesterday.

Amazon apologized publicly for the error and said it had “updated its existing internal processes” to ensure such a mistake doesn’t happen again.

“Ofcom acknowledged Amazon’s assurances that it had updated its procedures to prevent this issue occurring again,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Diary of a Wimpy Kid is available to stream now on Disney+ or rent on Prime Video. No guarantees that it won’t be a different movie entirely.