Prime Video Celebrates Pride Month With LGBTQ+ Collection of TV Shows and Movies
From 'Moonlight' to 'Red White & Royal Blue,' Prime Video's Pride collection is celebrating in the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Month 2024 is officially here, and Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform is joining TV networks and other streaming services in celebrating the history and achievements in the LGBTQ+ community. Subscribers browsing through the round of new additions from the June 2024 contest list can also check out the Pride collection in the library, a catalogue of TV shows and movies featuring LGBTQIA+ representation.
Making it easier than ever to find the perfect title for you to celebrate with this month, the catalogue features curated carousels, including Living Out a Loud, which boasts a list that includes everything from Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman to Carmilla Movie, and more. The Great Stories of Pride carousel features shows and movies including Gay USA. Other carousels include BIPOC Queer Stories, This Love Matters, and Inclusive Filmmakers and Creators, among others, with streaming options including Moonlight, Love Lies Bleeding, Call Me By Your Name, and the Prime Video originals A League of Their Own and Red White & Royal Blue.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Prime Video's Pride collection.
Living Out Loud
Dallas Buyers Club (rent or buy)
Vegas in Space
My Fake Boyfriend
My Normal
Is It Just Me?
Joe Bell
The Girl King
Bros (subscribe, rent, or buy)
Geography Club
Tiger Orange
A Stormy Night
Tucked
Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman
Becks
Boys
Carmilla Movie
Great Stories of Pride
I Am Jazz (free trial)
Cassandro
The Stonewall Uprising (subscribe, rent, or buy)
Milk
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (subscribe, rent, or buy)
Always Jane
Pride: The LGBTQ+ History Series (free trial)
The Book of Queer (free trial)
The Times of Harvey Milk (subscribe, rent, or buy)
The Gospel According to André (subscribe, rent, or buy)
The Road to Edmond
Kiki (subscribe, rent, or buy)
Paris is Burning (free trial)
How We Got Gay
Gay USA
Are You Proud (rent or buy)
BIPOC Queer Stories
Homecoming
Riches
Moonlight (free trial, rent, or buy)
The Color Purple (free trial, rent, or buy)
Pose (buy)
Las Pelotaris 1926 (free trial)
Queen Collection (free trial)
With Love
Harlem
Angel (free trial)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (free trial or buy)
B-Boy Blues (free trial)
Queer Japan (free trial, rent, or buy)
This Love Matters
Love Lies Bleeding (rent or buy)
Red White & Royal Blue
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Sex Lives of College Girls (free trial or buy)
A League of Their Own
The Handmaiden
With Love
Dante's Cove (free trial or buy)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (rent or buy)
Carol (rent or buy)
Call Me By Your Name (rent or buy)
How to Date Billy Walsh
My Policeman
The Kids Are Alright
Brokeback Mountain (rent or buy)
Queer Comedies
Drive-Away Dolls (rent or buy)
Hacks (free trial)
Broad City (free trial or buy)
Our Flag Means Death (free trial)Harlem
Deadloch
Uncle Frank
Cinderella
The Birdcage (rent or buy)
Inclusive Filmmakers and Creators
Challengers (rent)
Trixie Motel (free trials)
Housekeeping for Beginners (rent or buy)
All of Us Strangers (rent or buy)
Generation Drag (free trials)
Will & Grace (buy)
Schitt's Creek
High School
Gentleman Jack (free trial or buy)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Summer of 85
