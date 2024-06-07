Prime Video Celebrates Pride Month With LGBTQ+ Collection of TV Shows and Movies

Pride Month 2024 is officially here, and Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform is joining TV networks and other streaming services in celebrating the history and achievements in the LGBTQ+ community. Subscribers browsing through the round of new additions from the June 2024 contest list can also check out the Pride collection in the library, a catalogue of TV shows and movies featuring LGBTQIA+ representation.

Making it easier than ever to find the perfect title for you to celebrate with this month, the catalogue features curated carousels, including Living Out a Loud, which boasts a list that includes everything from Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman to Carmilla Movie, and more. The Great Stories of Pride carousel features shows and movies including Gay USA. Other carousels include BIPOC Queer Stories, This Love Matters, and Inclusive Filmmakers and Creators, among others, with streaming options including Moonlight, Love Lies Bleeding, Call Me By Your Name, and the Prime Video originals A League of Their Own and Red White & Royal Blue.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Prime Video's Pride collection.