Everything Coming to Prime Video in June 2024
Prime Video's list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in June has been released!
This coming June, Prime Video subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. As Amazon's streaming service wraps up May with a few final additions, it has unveiled the complete list of titles coming in June 2024, featuring everything from Oppenheimer to Mean Girls, I Am: Celine Dion, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief, and more.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in June.
June 1 - June 5
June 1
Las Vegas S1-S5
21 & Over (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
All Saints (2017)
Animal Crackers (2020)
Annie (2014)
A Raisin In The Sun (1961)
At Close Range (1986)
Basic (2003)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Bite The Bullet (1975)
Black Dynamite (2010)
Bloodsport (1988)
Blow Out (1981)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Brewster's Millions (1985)
Brick (2006)
Brick Mansions (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bruno (2009)
Buck And The Preacher (1972)
Class (1983)
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)
Cry Freedom (1987)
Dark Angel (1990)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Death At A Funeral (2007)
Death At A Funeral (2007)
Diablo (2016)
Duck Soup (1933)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Eye Of The Needle (1981)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Finding Forrester (2001)
Fireproof (2008)
Fireproof (2008)
Gigli (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (1999)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1999)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation
Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (1999)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant
Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Guarding Tess (1994)
Hackers (1995)
Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Hellfighters (1968)
High Noon (1952)
I Am Ali (2014)
I Am Bolt (2016)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Igby Goes Down (2002)
Incendies (2010)
It Came From Outer Space (1953)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Juan Of The Dead (2011)
Just Mercy (2020)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
Last Tango In Paris (1973)
Layer Cake (2005)
Legion (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Man (2006)
Macarthur (1977)
Man's Favorite Sport? (1964)
Midnight Run (1988)
Milk (2009)
Money Train (1995)
No Country For Old Men (2007)
No Good Deed (2014)
No Stranger Than Love (2016)
Noah (2014)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)
Open Season (2006)
Outlaws And Angels (2016)
Overboard (1987)
Pariah (2011)
Paths Of Glory (1957)
Platoon (1987)
Precious (2009)
Predestination (2015)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Quantum Of Solace (2008)
Revenge (1990)
Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Available onFreevee for free with ads
Running with the Devil (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Saved! (2004)
Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)
Skyfall (2012)
Sleepover (2004)
Soapdish (1958)
Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Superbad Unrated (2007)
Takers (2010)
Tangerine (2015)
Teen Wolf (1985)
The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert (1994)
The African Queen (1952)
The Animal (2001)
The Battle Of Britain (1969)
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1977)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Danish Girl (2016)
The Fate of the Furious (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Haunting (1999)
The Hurricane (2000)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Last Castle (2001)
The Lost Husband (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Man in the Moon (1991)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Russia House (1990)
The War Wagon (1967)
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995)
Tomahawk (1951)
Traffik (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Vertical Limit (2000)
Written On The Wind (1956)
You Got Served (2004)
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
June 3
Melting Me Softly S1
June 4
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (2024)
Mean Girls (2024)
June 5
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
June 6 - June 10
June 6
Counsel Culture (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
June 7
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
June 9
Daddy's Home (2015)
June 11 - June 15
June 12
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
Black Mass (2015)
June 13
The Boys S4 (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
June 14
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
June 15
Premier Boxing Champions (2024)
June 16 - June 20
June 16
Anomalisa (2015)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
The Grey (2012)
June 18
Power of the Dream (2024)
Oppenheimer (2023)
June 19
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
June 20
Federer: Twelve Final Days (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
June 21 - June 25
June 21
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
June 25
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
I Am: Celine Dion (2024)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)
June 26 - June 30
June 26
Yankees on Prime Video (2024)
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
Judy (2019)
June 27
My Lady Jane (2024)
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
June 28
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
June 30
The K2 S1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)
Trending Now:
-
1Ben Affleck Reportedly Initiated Separation from Jennifer Lopez to Avoid 'Self Destruct'
-
2Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in June 2024
-
3Carly Pearce Diagnosed With Career Altering Heart Condition
-
4Lenny Kravitz Reveals Surprising Detail About His Sex Life
-
5CBS' 2024 TV Show Cancellations: See the Full List