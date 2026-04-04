Prime Video Cancels Another Series After One Season

Prime Video has canceled yet another new show.

Deadline reports that musical YA series The Runarounds will not be back for Season 2.

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Created by Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate, The Runarounds was inspired by the real band of the same name that formed in 2021 to appear on Outer Banks. The series follows a disparate group of high school graduates who form a rock band in Wilmington, North Carolina. Pate serves as executive producer alongside OBX co-creators Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.

BEZ (Zendé Murdock), TOPHER (Jeremy Yun), CHARLIE (William Lipton), NEIL (Axel Ellis), WYATT (Jesse Golliher). Credit: Pamela Littky/Prime Video

The Runarounds premiered in September 2025 and stars band members William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, Zendé Murdock, and Jeremy Yun. Lilah Pate, Kelley Pereira, Maximo Salas, Marley Aliah, Shea Pritchard, Mark Wystrach, Hayes MacArthur, and Brooklyn Decker also star. The series failed to crack Nielsen’s Top 10, but it did chart on Luminate’s Top 50 in its first three weeks, bringing in 1.9 million hours watched in the U.S. at No. 32 for its opening weekend.

While the show will not be returning, the eponymous rock band is not going anywhere, except on tour. The musicians put out a statement on Instagram on Friday evening, writing that “as a band we’re here to stay. This is merely the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one.”

“We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who helped in creating the first season of the show, from our cast and crew to everyone behind the scenes who believed in this and brought it to life,” they continued. “And most of all, to the incredible supporters that have found their way to our music through this show and turned this into something even bigger than we could have imagined.”

The band promises that they are staying together and are even getting ready to head back out on tour. They will be embarking on The Minivan Tour, which begins on Tuesday in Toronto and will go through North Charleston, South Carolina, on April 18. The tour will pick back up again on June 6 in Little Rock and run through June 21 in Greensboro, South Carolina. Foxtide and The Takes will be opening for them.

The Runarounds was executive produced by David Wilcox, who wrote the teleplay for the opening episode, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Joon Yun, Scott Lambert, and Lisa Mae Fincannon, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television.

“When we started rehearsals years ago, we could only pictures what this would all turn out to be, and getting to actually live it, and share it with the best fans of all time, has mean everything to us,” The Runarounds wrote. “We hope the unforgettable summer with our friends on the beach resonated with you. If the show inspired anyone, or any age, to try and start a garage band with their friends, then the mission was successful. Hearing your stories and connections with the show has been such a privilege, and we truly couldn’t be more lucky.”