Amazon Prime Video Cancels Series After Just 1 Season

It’s time to check out of Hotel Costiera, at least for now.

Deadline reports that the English-language Italian action drama has been canceled at Prime Video.

News comes after the six-episode first season premiered on Sept. 24. The series is created by Elena Bucaccio and Francesco Arlanch, with the ensemble cast consisting of Jesse Williams, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

Per Amazon, in Hotel Costiera, “Daniel De Luca (Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the hotel’s wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced.”

The series was co-produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide. While Amazon has opted not to move forward with a second season of Hotel Costiera, all hope may not be lost. Sources say that Fremantle, which owns Lux Vide, sells the show around the world and is looking for a new co-producing partner to finance a potential second season. This also comes after Bernabei exited Lux Vide earlier this year.

Hotel Costiera has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and is available exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Türkiye, Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, so it was definitely seen by a lot of people. While it hit No. 1 on Prime Video in the U.S. and was consistently in the daily Top 10 for weeks, it didn’t crack Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 for scripted originals. According to sources, it wasn’t enough to give Hotel Costiea a renewal amid regime changes at Amazon MGM Studios.

Fremantle holds the rights for the series and has reportedly been shopping it in territories where Amazon didn’t have the rights. Deals were recently closed with Rewind’s Hits Now network for Asia, Star Entertainment in India, and LG U+ in South Korea. Additional details about Hotel Costiera’s future have not been shared, but it’s possible the show will be returning.