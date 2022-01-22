Popular Series Jumps up Streaming Charts Amid Latest Marvel Releases

A popular comic book series has made a huge jump up the streaming charts, amid references in two of the latest Marvel releases. TV Line reports that Daredevil, a Marvel series from Netflix, has re-entered Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming originals list, roughly three years after it ended. The show ran from 2015 until 2018, with Cox heavily featured in the Defenders crossover series that included other Marvel characters from their own solo series. Please Note: Spoilers Below for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’s Hawkeye.

Daredevil’s big resurgence in popularity comes after two of the show’s main characters turned up on Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’s Hawkeye series. In No Way Home, Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil himself — Matt Murdock — turned up as Peter Parker’s lawyer, following his very public reveal as Spider-Man. Over on Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, Daredevil’s main antagonist. This time around, he faced off against Jeremy Renner’s Avengers character, Clint barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. While Cox could very well turn up as Daredevil again in the future, the Hawkeye series left Kingpin’s fate in a more permanent place, as it was very strongly implied he is dead.

While these days Cox is most well-known for his role as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the Marvel superhero’s titular Netflix, more recently, he is appearing in Kin, a dramatic crime series. The show follows the Kinsellas, a fictional Irish family who are forced to navigate life during a gangland war in Dublin. In the show, Cox plays Michael Kinsella, an estranged son who was recently released from prison, and has emerged a different man than when he went in. Speaking to Forbes about the series, Cox expressed that the complexity of his character was a huge reason why he took the role.

“That’s kind of what I was excited about. When I read it, I was excited by the challenge to play someone who you quickly get the impression that the person you’re meeting is not the person that the family was expecting to return from prison,” Cox said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to play someone who’s kind of broken, damaged, vulnerable, quiet, unassuming, speaks when spoken to, is not very boisterous or controlling and yet you can’t help but feel that the person that he was in the past is very, very different from him [now].”

He added, “My hope was that there would be moments as the episodes come where you get a glimpse into who he had been and who he could still be, what he’s still capable of, the kind of violence and aggression that was his daily life not so long ago.” All three seasons of Daredevil are now available on Netflix. Spider-Man: No Way Home is only playing in theaters, and Hawkeye is streaming exclusively on Disney+.