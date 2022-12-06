Popular Comedy Podcast Suddenly Ends

TikTok stars Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer's podcast Violating Community Guidelines has ended. The duo announced the abrupt end of the podcast on Dec. 5 when they uploaded what would be the final episode, aptly titled, "Episode Forty-Eight: Series Finale," confirming the caption of the video, "Well, you made it... the final episode of Violating Community Guidelines."

At this time, it is unclear what led to the sudden end of the series. However, Schauer hinted in various social media posts that decision to conclude Violating Community Guidelines was out of her and Broski's hands, instead suggesting that it was canceled. On her Instagram Story, Schauer shared that she was "upset but there was nothing I could do," later requesting that fans "please wait on the 'why.'" She also tweeted that she wants "to tweet vague things, I want to give y'all a big old glance and I want you to get the gist, but we're just gonna have to wait a bit. Let's all just relax rn," writing in another tweet, "RIP. Wish it could've continued."

I want to tweet vague things, I want to give y’all a big old glance and I want you to get the gist, but we’re just gonna have to wait a bit. Let’s all just relax rn — sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) December 6, 2022

Schauer has confirmed that the podcat's sudden end was not the fault of Studio71. When one fan replied to her posts with, studio71 is so annoying for dropping y'all," she responded by confirming, "Oh they didn't." She also wrote on her Instagram Story, "I also want to say I love Studio71, like I will be working with them in the future."

Broski, who rose to internet stardom for her hilarious video of herself drinking kombucha for the first time, has not addressed the show's end aside from an initial Instagram Story confirming the most recent episode would be the last. The Monday announcement came just after Broski and Schauer concluded their recent tour.

In the caption, the two co-hosts thanked listeners, whom they dubbed "weirdos," for joining them "on this wild ride through the wackiest corners of the internet," adding, "it's been real." While Violating Community Guidelines has come to an end, Broski and Shacuer have a bit more up their sleeves. They revealed that they "have one final parting gift for all you real weirdos out there" in the form of "a series of bonus episodes recorded from the road," which will be released beginning Dec. 19. No further information regarding the episode or the cancellation were given.