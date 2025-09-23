‘Platonic’: Will and Katie Wind Down With Vodka and ‘Sex and the City’ (Exclusive Clip)

The second season of Apple TV+ comedy Platonic is coming to an end, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from the penultimate episode.

In “Boundaries,” dropping on Wednesday, “To avoid dealing with Charlie, Sylvia invites herself along on Will and Katie’s adventure to the LA River.”

The exclusive sneak peek sees Seth Rogen’s Will discover his love of cosmopolitans with Carla Gallo’s Katie. Not only that, but he watches Sex and the City for the first time, and he seems to be very into it as he even asks Katie questions, telling her the show is “awesome” and it has “it all.” The clip may be brief, but there could definitely be a whole half hour of it, and nothing else.

Also starring Rose Byrne and Luke Macfarlane, Platonic premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2023 and was renewed for Season 2 that December. Season 2, which premiered on Aug. 6, “picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.”

Platonic’s second season has featured three SNL alums as guest stars: Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett. The recurring cast also includes Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, Alisha Wainwright, Vinny Thomas, Francesca Delbanco, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, Rachel Rosenbloom, Sophie Leonard, Max Matenko, and Sophia Kopera.

The comedy is co-created, co-written, and directed by Nick Stoller and Delbanco. Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco, and Conor Welch executive produce, along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

Season 2 of Platonic wraps up on Wednesday, Oct. 1, but as of now, the series has not received a Season 3 renewal. The second season is Certified Fresh with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 84% audience score, so it would be highly surprising if Apple TV+ doesn’t greenlight it for another season. Fans will just have to wait and see, and in the meantime, both seasons are streaming on Apple TV+. Tune in to the penultimate episode of Platonic Season 2 on Wednesday.