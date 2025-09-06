‘Platonic’ Season 2, Episode 7: When and What Time Is It Coming Out?

Platonic’s newest episode is premiering soon.

The Apple TV+ comedy’s second season premiered on Aug. 6.

The seventh episode, “The Office Party,” drops on Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET. In the episode, “Will helps Sylvia throw a party for Charlie’s law firm. Charlie makes an announcement.” SNL alum Aidy Bryant will be guest-starring as Carrie after first appearing in Season 2, Episode 5. She is one of three SNL alums recurring this season, alongside Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett.

Created by showrunners Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, Platonic premiered in May 2023 and stars Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo. Season 2 of the comedy picks up “with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings, and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.”

Platonic was first ordered to series in 2020, with filming kicking off in May 2022. Apple TV renewed the show for Season 2 in December 2023, so the wait has been a long time coming for fans. Since the second season premiered, it’s been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% approval rating and 83% audience score. Even though there are still four episodes left, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple is already thinking about renewing it for Season 3.

“Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun, and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, at the time of the renewal. “We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in Season 2 thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.”

Wednesday’s new episode of Platonic will be an entertaining one, as per usual, and fans will be in for a ride. All episodes of Platonic are streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2, Episode 7, “The Office Party,” will drop on Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET. New episodes are premiering weekly on Apple TV+, with the finale set to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 1.