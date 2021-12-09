Peacock Unveils 2021 Holiday Streaming Schedule With Christmas Classics and Specials

The holiday season is officially here, and Peacock is making sure viewers have plenty of options for their holiday binges. Throughout the month of December, the streamer will be filling its content catalogue with a host of holiday and Christmas-themed content, which will join holiday titles that were already available for streaming.

Those looking for their next holiday movie watch can expect to see everything from Christmas classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, A Christmas Carol, and Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol in the streamer’s growing library, with brand-new movies, including Jimmy Fallon’s 5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Much Ado About Christmas, High Holiday, and The Great Christmas Switch, also set to arrive throughout the month. The Peacock library will also host several holiday specials, like Baking It, The Housewives of the North Pole, and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, as well as collections of holiday-themed episodes from iconic series including The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn 99.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the streamer’s complete 2021 holiday streaming lineup and schedule (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Peacock Originals

Baking It, Season 1 (December 2)

The Housewives of the North Pole (December 9)

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (December 16)

Now Available

LIVE: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

3 Bears Christmas, 2019

5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, 2021

12 Christmas Wishes For My Dog, 2011

12 Days Of Christmas Eve, 2004

The 12 Dogs Of Christmas, 2006

Aliens First Christmas, 1991

All American Christmas Carol, 2013

All I Want For Christmas, 2013

Alone For Christmas, 2013

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

Better Watch Out, 2016

Black Christmas, 1974

Borrowed Hearts, 1997

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Christmas At Rosemont, 2015

The Christmas Cabin, 2018

A Christmas Carol, 2000

The Christmas Carol, 1949

Christmas Comes Home, 2011

A Christmas Cruise, 2017

Christmas Crush, 2013

Christmas For A Dollar, 2013

Christmas in Compton, 2012

Christmas in New York, 2016

Christmas in Palm Springs, 2014

A Christmas in Royal Fashion, 2018

Christmas in the City, 2013

Christmas in the Heartland, 2017

A Christmas in Vermont, 2016

Christmas Is You, 2021

Christmas Matchmakers, 2019

A Christmas Mystery, 2014

Christmas on Holly Lane, 2017

Christmas on My Block, 2021

Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014

A Christmas Princess, 2019

The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020

A Christmas Proposal, 2020

A Christmas Solo, 2017

Christmas Survival, 2018

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966

Christmas Time, 2017

Christmas Time Is Here, 2021

Christmas Together, 2020

Christmas Town, 2008

Christmas Trade, 2015

Christmas Twister, 2012

A Christmas Village, 2018

A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012

Christmas Wedding Runaway, 2019

Christmas with the Andersons, 2016

A Cinderella Christmas, 2016

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009

Dear Santa, 2011

Deathcember, 2019

Deck The Halls, 2011

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995

The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009

A Dog’s Tale, 1999

A Doggone Christmas, 2016

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale, 2015

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, 2016

Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors, 2016

Elf Day, 2020

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997

Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019

Failarmy Christmas, 2019

The Family Stone, 2005

Fatman, 2020

Feast Of The Seven Fishes, 2019

A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017

A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018

Getting To The Nutcracker, 2014

Girlfriends Of Christmas Past, 2016

Golden Winter, 2012

The Great Christmas Switch, 2021

High Holiday, 2021

Holiday Baggage, 2008

Holiday Breakup, 2016

Holiday For Love, 1996

Holiday Road Trip, 2013

Holiday Switch, 2007

Holly’s Holiday, 2012

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014

How Sarah Got Her Wings, 2015

How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, 1964

A Husband For Christmas, 2016

I’ll Be Homeless For Christmas, 2012

Jack Frost, 1996

Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*

A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

Lake Alice, 2018

Lavell Crawford: Home For The Holidays, 2017

Little Drummer Boy, 1968

Live Free Or Die Hard, 2007

A Lot Like Christmas, 2019

The March Sisters At Christmas, 2012

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, 2017

Married By Christmas, 2016

The Merry Gentleman, 2008

Merry Kissmas, 2015

A Merry Mirthworm Christmas, 1984

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

Miracle Maker, 2015 Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962

Much Ado About Christmas, 2021

My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014

My Santa, 2013

A New Christmas, 2019

O Christmas Tree, 1994

The Perfect Gift, 2011

A Prince For Christmas, 2015

A Puppy For Christmas, 2016

Red Christmas, 2016

Reindeer Games, 2020

A Royal Christmas Ball, 2017

A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020

Royally Wrapped For Christmas, 2021

Santa and the Three Bears, 1970

Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985

Santa Fake, 2018

Santa Girl, 2018

Santa’s Slay, 2005

Second Chance Christmas, 2017

The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007

Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018

Snowmance, 2017

The Spruces and the Pines, 2017

Toy Train Christmas Memories, 2010

The Tree that Saved Christmas, 2014

A Very Corgi Christmas, 2019

The Ugly Duckling’s Christmas Wish, 1996

We Wish You a Merry Christmas, 1994

A Wedding for Christmas, 2018

Winslow, The Christmas Bear, 1996

Worst. Christmas. Ever., 2020

Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

Coming Dec. 11 – Dec. 31

Dec. 11

A Christmas Miracle, 2021

Dec. 16

A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Dec. 19

Peacock by the Fire, 2020*

Trolls Yule Log, 2020

The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020

Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020

Dec. 20

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000

Dec. 31

LIVE: NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

TV

Escape to the Chateau:

Season 2, Episode 3 – Christmas at the Chateau

Season 5, Episode 7 – … At Christmas

Season 6, Episode 8 – Escape to the Chateau at Christmas

Season 7, Episode 6- Escape to the Chateau at Christmas

What else is coming in December?

Christmas and holiday titles are not the only additions being made in Peacock’s streaming library this month. As November drew to a close, the streamer released its full list of incoming December 2021 titles, which includes titles like Saved By the Bell Season 2, the debut of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the Spider-Man trilogy, Pride and Prejudice, Pretty Woman, and Chucky Season 1, among many others. Throughout December, Peacock viewers can also continue to stream Sunday Night Football on the platform. You can view Peacock’s full December 2021 content list by clicking here.