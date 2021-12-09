Peacock Unveils 2021 Holiday Streaming Schedule With Christmas Classics and Specials

The holiday season is officially here, and Peacock is making sure viewers have plenty of options for their holiday binges. Throughout the month of December, the streamer will be filling its content catalogue with a host of holiday and Christmas-themed content, which will join holiday titles that were already available for streaming.
Those looking for their next holiday movie watch can expect to see everything from Christmas classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, A Christmas Carol, and Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol in the streamer’s growing library, with brand-new movies, including Jimmy Fallon’s 5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Much Ado About Christmas, High Holiday, and The Great Christmas Switch, also set to arrive throughout the month. The Peacock library will also host several holiday specials, like Baking It, The Housewives of the North Pole, and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, as well as collections of holiday-themed episodes from iconic series including The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn 99.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the streamer’s complete 2021 holiday streaming lineup and schedule (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Peacock Originals
Baking It, Season 1 (December 2)
The Housewives of the North Pole (December 9)
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (December 16)
Now Available
LIVE: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
3 Bears Christmas, 2019
5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, 2021
12 Christmas Wishes For My Dog, 2011
12 Days Of Christmas Eve, 2004
The 12 Dogs Of Christmas, 2006
Aliens First Christmas, 1991
All American Christmas Carol, 2013
All I Want For Christmas, 2013
Alone For Christmas, 2013
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
Better Watch Out, 2016
Black Christmas, 1974
Borrowed Hearts, 1997
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Christmas At Rosemont, 2015
The Christmas Cabin, 2018
A Christmas Carol, 2000
The Christmas Carol, 1949
Christmas Comes Home, 2011
A Christmas Cruise, 2017
Christmas Crush, 2013
Christmas For A Dollar, 2013
Christmas in Compton, 2012
Christmas in New York, 2016
Christmas in Palm Springs, 2014
A Christmas in Royal Fashion, 2018
Christmas in the City, 2013
Christmas in the Heartland, 2017
A Christmas in Vermont, 2016
Christmas Is You, 2021
Christmas Matchmakers, 2019
A Christmas Mystery, 2014
Christmas on Holly Lane, 2017
Christmas on My Block, 2021
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014
A Christmas Princess, 2019
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020
A Christmas Proposal, 2020
A Christmas Solo, 2017
Christmas Survival, 2018
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966
Christmas Time, 2017
Christmas Time Is Here, 2021
Christmas Together, 2020
Christmas Town, 2008
Christmas Trade, 2015
Christmas Twister, 2012
A Christmas Village, 2018
A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012
Christmas Wedding Runaway, 2019
Christmas with the Andersons, 2016
A Cinderella Christmas, 2016
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009
Dear Santa, 2011
Deathcember, 2019
Deck The Halls, 2011
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995
The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009
A Dog’s Tale, 1999
A Doggone Christmas, 2016
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale, 2015
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, 2016
Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors, 2016
Elf Day, 2020
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019
Failarmy Christmas, 2019
The Family Stone, 2005
Fatman, 2020
Feast Of The Seven Fishes, 2019
A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018
Getting To The Nutcracker, 2014
Girlfriends Of Christmas Past, 2016
Golden Winter, 2012
The Great Christmas Switch, 2021
High Holiday, 2021
Holiday Baggage, 2008
Holiday Breakup, 2016
Holiday For Love, 1996
Holiday Road Trip, 2013
Holiday Switch, 2007
Holly’s Holiday, 2012
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014
How Sarah Got Her Wings, 2015
How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, 1964
A Husband For Christmas, 2016
I’ll Be Homeless For Christmas, 2012
Jack Frost, 1996
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*
A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
Lake Alice, 2018
Lavell Crawford: Home For The Holidays, 2017
Little Drummer Boy, 1968
Live Free Or Die Hard, 2007
A Lot Like Christmas, 2019
The March Sisters At Christmas, 2012
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, 2017
Married By Christmas, 2016
The Merry Gentleman, 2008
Merry Kissmas, 2015
A Merry Mirthworm Christmas, 1984
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)
Miracle Maker, 2015 Mixed Nuts, 1994
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962
Much Ado About Christmas, 2021
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014
My Santa, 2013
A New Christmas, 2019
O Christmas Tree, 1994
The Perfect Gift, 2011
A Prince For Christmas, 2015
A Puppy For Christmas, 2016
Red Christmas, 2016
Reindeer Games, 2020
A Royal Christmas Ball, 2017
A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020
Royally Wrapped For Christmas, 2021
Santa and the Three Bears, 1970
Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985
Santa Fake, 2018
Santa Girl, 2018
Santa’s Slay, 2005
Second Chance Christmas, 2017
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007
Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018
Snowmance, 2017
The Spruces and the Pines, 2017
Toy Train Christmas Memories, 2010
The Tree that Saved Christmas, 2014
A Very Corgi Christmas, 2019
The Ugly Duckling’s Christmas Wish, 1996
We Wish You a Merry Christmas, 1994
A Wedding for Christmas, 2018
Winslow, The Christmas Bear, 1996
Worst. Christmas. Ever., 2020
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021
Coming Dec. 11 – Dec. 31
Dec. 11
A Christmas Miracle, 2021
Dec. 16
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021
Dec. 19
Peacock by the Fire, 2020*
Trolls Yule Log, 2020
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020
Dec. 20
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000
Dec. 31
LIVE: NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)
TV
Escape to the Chateau:
Season 2, Episode 3 – Christmas at the Chateau
Season 5, Episode 7 – … At Christmas
Season 6, Episode 8 – Escape to the Chateau at Christmas
Season 7, Episode 6- Escape to the Chateau at Christmas
What else is coming in December?
Christmas and holiday titles are not the only additions being made in Peacock’s streaming library this month. As November drew to a close, the streamer released its full list of incoming December 2021 titles, which includes titles like Saved By the Bell Season 2, the debut of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the Spider-Man trilogy, Pride and Prejudice, Pretty Woman, and Chucky Season 1, among many others. Throughout December, Peacock viewers can also continue to stream Sunday Night Football on the platform. You can view Peacock’s full December 2021 content list by clicking here.