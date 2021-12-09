Streaming

Peacock Unveils 2021 Holiday Streaming Schedule With Christmas Classics and Specials

By

saved-by-the-bell-20101186.jpg

The holiday season is officially here, and Peacock is making sure viewers have plenty of options for their holiday binges. Throughout the month of December, the streamer will be filling its content catalogue with a host of holiday and Christmas-themed content, which will join holiday titles that were already available for streaming.

Those looking for their next holiday movie watch can expect to see everything from Christmas classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, A Christmas Carol, and Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol in the streamer’s growing library, with brand-new movies, including Jimmy Fallon’s 5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Much Ado About Christmas, High Holiday, and The Great Christmas Switch, also set to arrive throughout the month. The Peacock library will also host several holiday specials, like Baking It, The Housewives of the North Pole, and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, as well as collections of holiday-themed episodes from iconic series including The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn 99.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see the streamer’s complete 2021 holiday streaming lineup and schedule (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Peacock Originals

Baking It, Season 1 (December 2)
The Housewives of the North Pole (December 9)
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (December 16)

Now Available

LIVE: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC) 
3 Bears Christmas, 2019 
5 More Sleeps Until Christmas, 2021 
12 Christmas Wishes For My Dog, 2011 
12 Days Of Christmas Eve, 2004 
The 12 Dogs Of Christmas, 2006  
Aliens First Christmas, 1991 
All American Christmas Carol, 2013  
All I Want For Christmas, 2013 
Alone For Christmas, 2013 
The Best Man Holiday, 2013 
Better Watch Out, 2016 
Black Christmas, 1974 
Borrowed Hearts, 1997
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Christmas At Rosemont, 2015 
The Christmas Cabin, 2018 
A Christmas Carol, 2000 
The Christmas Carol, 1949 
Christmas Comes Home, 2011 
A Christmas Cruise, 2017 
Christmas Crush, 2013 
Christmas For A Dollar, 2013  
Christmas in Compton, 2012 
Christmas in New York, 2016 
Christmas in Palm Springs, 2014 
A Christmas in Royal Fashion, 2018 
Christmas in the City, 2013 
Christmas in the Heartland, 2017 
A Christmas in Vermont, 2016 
Christmas Is You, 2021 
Christmas Matchmakers, 2019  
A Christmas Mystery, 2014 
Christmas on Holly Lane, 2017 
Christmas on My Block, 2021 
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014  
A Christmas Princess, 2019 
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020 
A Christmas Proposal, 2020 
A Christmas Solo, 2017 
Christmas Survival, 2018 
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966 
Christmas Time, 2017 
Christmas Time Is Here, 2021 
Christmas Together, 2020 
Christmas Town, 2008 
Christmas Trade, 2015 
Christmas Twister, 2012 
A Christmas Village, 2018 
A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012 
Christmas Wedding Runaway, 2019 
Christmas with the Andersons, 2016 
A Cinderella Christmas, 2016 
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009 
Dear Santa, 2011 
Deathcember, 2019 
Deck The Halls, 2011 
Die Hard, 1988 
Die Hard 2, 1990 
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 
The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009 
A Dog’s Tale, 1999 
A Doggone Christmas, 2016 
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale, 2015 
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, 2016 
Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors, 2016 
Elf Day, 2020 
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997 
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019 
Failarmy Christmas, 2019 
The Family Stone, 2005 
Fatman, 2020 
Feast Of The Seven Fishes, 2019 
A Frozen Christmas 2,  2017 
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018 
Getting To The Nutcracker, 2014 
Girlfriends Of Christmas Past,  2016 
Golden Winter, 2012 
The Great Christmas Switch, 2021 
High Holiday, 2021 
Holiday Baggage, 2008 
Holiday Breakup, 2016 
Holiday For Love, 1996 
Holiday Road Trip, 2013 
Holiday Switch, 2007 
Holly’s Holiday, 2012 
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014 
How Sarah Got Her Wings, 2015 
How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, 1964 
A Husband For Christmas, 2016 
I’ll Be Homeless For Christmas, 2012  
Jack Frost, 1996 
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*
A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021 
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC) 
Lake Alice, 2018 
Lavell Crawford: Home For The Holidays, 2017 
Little Drummer Boy, 1968 
Live Free Or Die Hard, 2007 
A Lot Like Christmas, 2019 
The March Sisters At Christmas, 2012 
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, 2017 
Married By Christmas, 2016 
The Merry Gentleman, 2008 
Merry Kissmas, 2015 
A Merry Mirthworm Christmas, 1984 
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC) 
Miracle Maker, 2015 Mixed Nuts, 1994 
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007 
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962 
Much Ado About Christmas, 2021 
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014 
My Santa, 2013 
A New Christmas, 2019 
O Christmas Tree, 1994 
The Perfect Gift, 2011 
A Prince For Christmas, 2015 
A Puppy For Christmas, 2016 
Red Christmas,  2016 
Reindeer Games, 2020 
A Royal Christmas Ball, 2017  
A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020 
Royally Wrapped For Christmas, 2021 
Santa and the Three Bears, 1970 
Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985 
Santa Fake, 2018 
Santa Girl, 2018 
Santa’s Slay, 2005 
Second Chance Christmas, 2017 
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007 
Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018 
Snowmance, 2017 
The Spruces and the Pines, 2017 
Toy Train Christmas Memories, 2010 
The Tree that Saved Christmas, 2014 
A Very Corgi Christmas, 2019 
The Ugly Duckling’s Christmas Wish, 1996 
We Wish You a Merry Christmas, 1994 
A Wedding for Christmas, 2018 
Winslow, The Christmas Bear, 1996 
Worst. Christmas. Ever., 2020 
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991 
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

Coming Dec. 11 – Dec. 31

Dec. 11
A Christmas Miracle, 2021

Dec. 16
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Dec. 19
Peacock by the Fire, 2020* 
Trolls Yule Log, 2020  
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020  
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020 

Dec. 20
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970* 
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000

Dec. 31
LIVE: NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

TV

Escape to the Chateau:  
Season 2, Episode 3 – Christmas at the Chateau 
Season 5, Episode 7 – … At Christmas 
Season 6, Episode 8 – Escape to the Chateau at Christmas 
Season 7, Episode 6- Escape to the Chateau at Christmas

What else is coming in December?

Christmas and holiday titles are not the only additions being made in Peacock’s streaming library this month. As November drew to a close, the streamer released its full list of incoming December 2021 titles, which includes titles like Saved By the Bell Season 2, the debut of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the Spider-Man trilogy, Pride and Prejudice, Pretty Woman, and Chucky Season 1, among many others. Throughout December, Peacock viewers can also continue to stream Sunday Night Football on the platform. You can view Peacock’s full December 2021 content list by clicking here.

Tagged:

Related Posts