Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2021

The holiday season is here, and Peacock is certainly in the spirit of giving. After showing its appreciation for its subscribers throughout November with the arrival of dozens of new titles, including the premiere of Saved By the Bell Season 2 and the debut of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the streamer is dropping presents under the trees via the arrival of new series, films, and specials in December. 2021.
Showing that it is in the spirit of the holidays, many of Peacock’s incoming Dec. 2021 titles will be themed around the holidays, such as the original series The Housewives of the North Pole and Days of Our Lives: A Very Merry Christmas. Peacock will also debut Baking It, a baking competition hosted by Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph. Not everything will be holiday-themed, though, with the Peacock library also set to expand with the additions of the Spider-Man trilogy, Pride and Prejudice, Pretty Woman, and Chucky Season 1. Meanwhile, sports lovers can continue to stream Sunday Night Football on the platform throughout December.
Videos by PopCulture.com
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in December 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Daily Talk Shows
Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Zerlina: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
Live Sports & Events
Dec. 1: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Dec. 1-5: Premier League Match Week 14
Dec. 3-5: FIS World Cup Alpine – Canada*
Dec. 4-5: Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*
Dec. 4-5: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Dec. 4-5: Premiership Rugby
Dec. 4-5: World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*
Dec. 5: Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks
Dec. 9-11: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final*
Dec. 11-12: FIS World Cup Alpine – France and Switzerland*
Dec. 11-12: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Dec. 11-12: Premier League Match Week 15
Dec. 12: Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers
Dec. 14-19: Premier League Match Week 16
Dec. 16: 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition*
Dec. 17-22: FIS World Cup Alpine – France and Italy*
Dec. 18-19: PNC Championship Golf
Dec. 19: Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec. 26: Premier League Festive Fixtures: Boxing Day
Dec. 26: Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys
Dec. 28-29: FIS World Cup Alpine – Austria and Italy*
Dec. 28-31: Premier League Match Week 18
Dec. 31: NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)
Series and movies coming in December
Dec. 1
The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006
16 Stones, 2015
All Hallow’s Eve, 2016
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
Angels and Demons, 2009*
The Beautiful Beast, 2014
Believe, 2007
The Birds, 1963*
The Book and the Rose, 2006
Bookworm and the Beast, 2021
Bridesmaids, 2011*
Brokeback Mountain, 2005*
The Change-Up, 2011
Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007
Charly, 2002
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Christmas at Rosemont, 2015
The Christmas Cabin, 2018
A Christmas Carol, 2000
The Christmas Carol, 1949
Christmas Comes Home, 2011
Christmas on my Block, 2021
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020
A Christmas Proposal, 2021
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966
Christmas Time, 2017
Crooklyn, 1994*
The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
Dances with Wolves, 1990
Deathcember, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
A Dog’s Tale, 1999
Drag Me to Hell, 2009*
Dragnet, 1987*
Elf Day, 2020
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019
The Family Stone, 2005
Fantastic Four, 2005
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007
Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019
A Fistful of Dollars, 1964
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018
Geostorm, 2017*
Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014
The Ghost Who Walks, 2019
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966
The Goonies, 1985
The Green Mile, 1999
The Hangover, 2009
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987*
Heaven Sent, 1994
Heaven’s Door, 2013
Holiday Baggage, 2008
Holly’s Holiday, 2012
Horse Crazy Too, 2010
HottieBoombaLottie, 2008
An Hour Behind, 2017
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018
Inferno, 2016*
Island of Grace, 2010
Jack Frost, 1996
Jonah Hex, 2010*
Just Go with It, 2011*
Land of the Dead, 2005*
Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021
Little Fockers, 2010*
Little Heroes, 1991
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010
Live Free of Die Hard, 2007
Love Surreal, 2015
Love, Lost and Found, 2020
The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012
Meet the Fockers, 2004*
Meet the Parents, 2000*
Merry Kissmas, 2015
Minor Details, 2009
Miracle Maker, 2015
Mixed Nuts, 1994*
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014
My Santa, 2013
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014
Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015
Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016
Next Friday, 2000
Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018
Open Season, 2006*
Overcome, 2009
The Perfect Gift, 2011
Poetic Justice, 1993*
Point Break, 1991*
Prescription for Love, 2019
Pretty Woman, 1990
Pride and Prejudice, 2003
Psycho, 1960*
Red, 2010*
Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020
Retreat to Paradise, 2020
Rio 2, 2014
Rising Above, 2015
Role Models, 2008*
Ruling of the Heart, 2017
Scarlett, 2020
Scents and Sensibility, 2013
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Snowmance, 2017
Space Jam, 1996
Spider-Man, 2002*
Spider-Man 2, 2004*
Spider-Man 3, 2007*
The Spruces and Pines, 2017
Storm Rider, 2014
Tidy Tim’s, 2020
The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014
Twister, 1996
Vamp U, 2011
Wild Wild West, 1999
Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996
Witless Protection, 2008*
WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4
Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5
Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7
Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City*
Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City*
Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea*
Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton*
Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley*
Dec. 2 – Dec.5
Dec. 2
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*
Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford*
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Shooting Gallery, 2005
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*
Dec. 3
Annie Live! (NBC)
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*
Habit, 2021*
MECUM Auto Auctions
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Dec.4
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League Goal Rush*
Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton*
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021
Dec.5
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado*
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada*
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City*
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins
Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*
Dec. 6 – Dec.10
Dec.6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13
Dec.7
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)
Dec. 9
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Trollstopia, Season 5
Dec.10
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Dec. 11 – Dec.16
Dec.11
A Christmas Miracle, 2021*
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League Goal Rush*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa*
Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United
Dec.12
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle*
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers
Dec.13
Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)
Miss Universe (Telemundo)
Dec. 14
American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021
Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United*
Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa*
Dec. 15
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*
Premier League – Burnley v. Watford*
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton*
Dec. 16
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)*
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton*
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)
Dec. 17 – Dec.23
Dec.17
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Burning Wall, 2002
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy*
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5
Dec.18
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy*
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France*
Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford*
Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
PNC Championship Golf
Summer House, Season 5
Dec.19
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France*
Peacock by the Fire, 2020*
PNC Championship Golf
Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool*
Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020
Trolls Yule Log, 2020
Dec. 20
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*
Dec.21
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France*
Dec.22
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy*
Dec.23
Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Dec. 26 – Dec.31
Dec. 26
Monster Hunt 2, 2018*
Premier League Goal Rush*
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal*
Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton*
Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys
Dec. 27
His Secret Past, 2016
Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6
Dec. 28
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy*
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria*
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City*
Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United*
Dec. 29
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy*
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*
Dec. 30
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle*
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019
Dec.31
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5