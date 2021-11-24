Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2021

The holiday season is here, and Peacock is certainly in the spirit of giving. After showing its appreciation for its subscribers throughout November with the arrival of dozens of new titles, including the premiere of Saved By the Bell Season 2 and the debut of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the streamer is dropping presents under the trees via the arrival of new series, films, and specials in December. 2021.

Showing that it is in the spirit of the holidays, many of Peacock’s incoming Dec. 2021 titles will be themed around the holidays, such as the original series The Housewives of the North Pole and Days of Our Lives: A Very Merry Christmas. Peacock will also debut Baking It, a baking competition hosted by Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph. Not everything will be holiday-themed, though, with the Peacock library also set to expand with the additions of the Spider-Man trilogy, Pride and Prejudice, Pretty Woman, and Chucky Season 1. Meanwhile, sports lovers can continue to stream Sunday Night Football on the platform throughout December.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in December 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Daily Talk Shows

Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Zerlina: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Live Sports & Events

Dec. 1: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Dec. 1-5: Premier League Match Week 14

Dec. 3-5: FIS World Cup Alpine – Canada*

Dec. 4-5: Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*

Dec. 4-5: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Dec. 4-5: Premiership Rugby

Dec. 4-5: World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*

Dec. 5: Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 9-11: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final*

Dec. 11-12: FIS World Cup Alpine – France and Switzerland*

Dec. 11-12: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Dec. 11-12: Premier League Match Week 15

Dec. 12: Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers

Dec. 14-19: Premier League Match Week 16

Dec. 16: 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition*

Dec. 17-22: FIS World Cup Alpine – France and Italy*

Dec. 18-19: PNC Championship Golf

Dec. 19: Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 26: Premier League Festive Fixtures: Boxing Day

Dec. 26: Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 28-29: FIS World Cup Alpine – Austria and Italy*

Dec. 28-31: Premier League Match Week 18

Dec. 31: NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

Series and movies coming in December

Dec. 1

The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006

16 Stones, 2015

All Hallow’s Eve, 2016

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Angels and Demons, 2009*

The Beautiful Beast, 2014

Believe, 2007

The Birds, 1963*

The Book and the Rose, 2006

Bookworm and the Beast, 2021

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005*

The Change-Up, 2011

Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007

Charly, 2002

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Christmas at Rosemont, 2015

The Christmas Cabin, 2018

A Christmas Carol, 2000

The Christmas Carol, 1949

Christmas Comes Home, 2011

Christmas on my Block, 2021

Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014

The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020

A Christmas Proposal, 2021

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966

Christmas Time, 2017

Crooklyn, 1994*

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

Dances with Wolves, 1990

Deathcember, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

A Dog’s Tale, 1999

Drag Me to Hell, 2009*

Dragnet, 1987*

Elf Day, 2020

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997

Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019

The Family Stone, 2005

Fantastic Four, 2005

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007

Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019

A Fistful of Dollars, 1964

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017

A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018

Geostorm, 2017*

Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014

The Ghost Who Walks, 2019

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966

The Goonies, 1985

The Green Mile, 1999

The Hangover, 2009

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987*

Heaven Sent, 1994

Heaven’s Door, 2013

Holiday Baggage, 2008

Holly’s Holiday, 2012

Horse Crazy Too, 2010

HottieBoombaLottie, 2008

An Hour Behind, 2017

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018

Inferno, 2016*

Island of Grace, 2010

Jack Frost, 1996

Jonah Hex, 2010*

Just Go with It, 2011*

Land of the Dead, 2005*

Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010*

Little Heroes, 1991

Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010

Live Free of Die Hard, 2007

Love Surreal, 2015

Love, Lost and Found, 2020

The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Merry Kissmas, 2015

Minor Details, 2009

Miracle Maker, 2015

Mixed Nuts, 1994*

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014

My Santa, 2013

Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014

Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015

Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015

Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016

Next Friday, 2000

Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018

Open Season, 2006*

Overcome, 2009

The Perfect Gift, 2011

Poetic Justice, 1993*

Point Break, 1991*

Prescription for Love, 2019

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride and Prejudice, 2003

Psycho, 1960*

Red, 2010*

Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020

Retreat to Paradise, 2020

Rio 2, 2014

Rising Above, 2015

Role Models, 2008*

Ruling of the Heart, 2017

Scarlett, 2020

Scents and Sensibility, 2013

The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Snowmance, 2017

Space Jam, 1996

Spider-Man, 2002*

Spider-Man 2, 2004*

Spider-Man 3, 2007*

The Spruces and Pines, 2017

Storm Rider, 2014

Tidy Tim’s, 2020

The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014

Twister, 1996

Vamp U, 2011

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996

Witless Protection, 2008*

WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020

Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)

Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4

Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5

Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7

Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City*

Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea*

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton*

Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley*

Dec. 2 – Dec.5

Dec. 2

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*

Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford*

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Shooting Gallery, 2005

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*

Dec. 3

Annie Live! (NBC)

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*

Habit, 2021*

MECUM Auto Auctions

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears

Dec.4

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*

Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton*

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

Dec.5

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada*

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins

Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*

Dec. 6 – Dec.10

Dec.6

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13

Dec.7

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

Dec. 9

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Trollstopia, Season 5

Dec.10

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Dec. 11 – Dec.16

Dec.11

A Christmas Miracle, 2021*

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United

Dec.12

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle*

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers

Dec.13

Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Miss Universe (Telemundo)

Dec. 14

American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021

Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa*

Dec. 15

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*

Premier League – Burnley v. Watford*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton*

Dec. 16

A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)*

Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition

Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton*

Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

Dec. 17 – Dec.23

Dec.17

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Burning Wall, 2002

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy*

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5

Dec.18

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France*

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford*

Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal

PNC Championship Golf

Summer House, Season 5

Dec.19

The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France*

Peacock by the Fire, 2020*

PNC Championship Golf

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool*

Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020

Trolls Yule Log, 2020

Dec. 20

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*

Dec.21

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France*

Dec.22

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy*



Dec.23

Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dec. 26 – Dec.31

Dec. 26

Monster Hunt 2, 2018*

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea

Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal*

Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton*

Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 27

His Secret Past, 2016

Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

Dec. 28

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United*

Dec. 29

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*

Dec. 30

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle*

Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019



Dec.31

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5