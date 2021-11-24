Streaming

Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2021

The holiday season is here, and Peacock is certainly in the spirit of giving. After showing its appreciation for its subscribers throughout November with the arrival of dozens of new titles, including the premiere of Saved By the Bell Season 2 and the debut of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, the streamer is dropping presents under the trees via the arrival of new series, films, and specials in December. 2021.

Showing that it is in the spirit of the holidays, many of Peacock’s incoming Dec. 2021 titles will be themed around the holidays, such as the original series The Housewives of the North Pole and Days of Our Lives: A Very Merry Christmas. Peacock will also debut Baking It, a baking competition hosted by Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph. Not everything will be holiday-themed, though, with the Peacock library also set to expand with the additions of the Spider-Man trilogy, Pride and Prejudice, Pretty Woman, and Chucky Season 1. Meanwhile, sports lovers can continue to stream Sunday Night Football on the platform throughout December.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in December 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Daily Talk Shows

Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET  
The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET  
Zerlina: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Live Sports & Events

Dec. 1: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC) 
Dec. 1-5: Premier League Match Week 14
Dec. 3-5: FIS World Cup Alpine – Canada* 
Dec. 4-5: Nitro Rallycross at The Firm* 
Dec. 4-5: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge 
Dec. 4-5: Premiership Rugby 
Dec. 4-5: World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City* 
Dec. 5: Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks 
Dec. 9-11: Figure Skating Grand Prix Final* 
Dec. 11-12: FIS World Cup Alpine – France and Switzerland* 
Dec. 11-12: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout 
Dec. 11-12: Premier League Match Week 15 
Dec. 12: Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers 
Dec. 14-19: Premier League Match Week 16 
Dec. 16: 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition* 
Dec. 17-22: FIS World Cup Alpine – France and Italy* 
Dec. 18-19: PNC Championship Golf  
Dec. 19: Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
Dec. 26: Premier League Festive Fixtures: Boxing Day 
Dec. 26: Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys 
Dec. 28-29: FIS World Cup Alpine – Austria and Italy* 
Dec. 28-31: Premier League Match Week 18 
Dec. 31: NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

Series and movies coming in December

Dec. 1
The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006  
16 Stones, 2015  
All Hallow’s Eve, 2016  
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011  
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009  
Angels and Demons, 2009*  
The Beautiful Beast, 2014 
Believe, 2007 
The Birds, 1963*  
The Book and the Rose, 2006 
Bookworm and the Beast, 2021  
Bridesmaids, 2011*  
Brokeback Mountain, 2005*  
The Change-Up, 2011  
Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007  
Charly, 2002 
A Child’s Christmas, 2008  
Christmas at Rosemont, 2015  
The Christmas Cabin, 2018  
A Christmas Carol, 2000 
The Christmas Carol, 1949  
Christmas Comes Home, 2011 
Christmas on my Block, 2021  
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014  
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020  
A Christmas Proposal, 2021  
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966  
Christmas Time, 2017 
Crooklyn, 1994*  
The Da Vinci Code, 2006*  
Dances with Wolves, 1990  
Deathcember, 2019  
Die Hard, 1988  
Die Hard 2, 1990  
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995  
A Dog’s Tale, 1999  
Drag Me to Hell, 2009*  
Dragnet, 1987*  
Elf Day, 2020  
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997  
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019  
The Family Stone, 2005  
Fantastic Four, 2005  
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007  
Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019  
A Fistful of Dollars, 1964  
Friday, 1995  
The Friday After Next, 2002  
A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017 
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018 
Geostorm, 2017*  
Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014 
The Ghost Who Walks, 2019 
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966  
The Goonies, 1985  
The Green Mile, 1999  
The Hangover, 2009  
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008  
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004  
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987*  
Heaven Sent, 1994  
Heaven’s Door, 2013  
Holiday Baggage, 2008 
Holly’s Holiday, 2012  
Horse Crazy Too, 2010 
HottieBoombaLottie, 2008 
An Hour Behind, 2017  
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010  
In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018  
Inferno, 2016*  
Island of Grace, 2010  
Jack Frost, 1996  
Jonah Hex, 2010*  
Just Go with It, 2011*  
Land of the Dead, 2005*  
Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021  
Little Fockers, 2010*  
Little Heroes, 1991  
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010 
Live Free of Die Hard, 2007  
Love Surreal, 2015  
Love, Lost and Found, 2020 
The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012 
Meet the Fockers, 2004*  
Meet the Parents, 2000*  
Merry Kissmas, 2015  
Minor Details, 2009 
Miracle Maker, 2015  
Mixed Nuts, 1994*  
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009  
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014  
My Santa, 2013 
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014  
Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015  
Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015  
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016  
Next Friday, 2000  
Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018  
Open Season, 2006*  
Overcome, 2009 
The Perfect Gift, 2011  
Poetic Justice, 1993*  
Point Break, 1991*  
Prescription for Love, 2019 
Pretty Woman, 1990  
Pride and Prejudice, 2003 
Psycho, 1960*  
Red, 2010*  
Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020  
Retreat to Paradise, 2020  
Rio 2, 2014  
Rising Above, 2015 
Role Models, 2008*  
Ruling of the Heart, 2017  
Scarlett, 2020 
Scents and Sensibility, 2013  
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007  
Sex and the City, 2008  
Sex and the City 2, 2010  
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005  
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008  
Snowmance, 2017 
Space Jam, 1996  
Spider-Man, 2002*  
Spider-Man 2, 2004*  
Spider-Man 3, 2007*  
The Spruces and Pines, 2017 
Storm Rider, 2014 
Tidy Tim’s, 2020 
The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014  
Twister, 1996  
Vamp U, 2011 
Wild Wild West, 1999  
Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996  
Witless Protection, 2008*  
WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020 
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991  
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)   
Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4  
Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5  
Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7  
Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6  
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City*  
Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City*  
Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea*  
Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton*  
Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley*

Dec. 2 – Dec.5

Dec. 2
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*  
Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*  
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC) 
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*  
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*  
Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal* 
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford* 
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*  
Shooting Gallery, 2005 
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)  
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016 
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)* 

Dec. 3
Annie Live! (NBC) 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*
Habit, 2021* 
MECUM Auto Auctions 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears 

Dec.4 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*  
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021* 
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm* 
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge 
Premier League Goal Rush* 
Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton* 
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps 
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City* 
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021 

Dec.5 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado*  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada* 
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm* 
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge 
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford* 
Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City* 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins 
Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks 
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*

Dec. 6 – Dec.10

Dec.6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13 

Dec.7 
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4 
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC) 

Dec. 9 
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*  
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 
The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)*  
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*  
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*  
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*  
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)  
Trollstopia, Season 5 

Dec.10
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*  
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final  
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Dec. 11 – Dec.16

Dec.11 
A Christmas Miracle, 2021* 
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France* 
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout 
Premier League Goal Rush* 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa* 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United 

Dec.12 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout 
Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United* 
Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle* 
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers 

Dec.13 
Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo) 
Miss Universe (Telemundo) 

Dec. 14 
American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC) 
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021  
Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United* 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa* 

Dec. 15 
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)  
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves* 
Premier League – Burnley v. Watford* 
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton* 

Dec. 16 
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021 
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)*  
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC) 
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*  
MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*  
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition 
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC) 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*  
Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham* 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle 
Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton* 
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

Dec. 17 – Dec.23

Dec.17 
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*  
The Burning Wall, 2002 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy* 
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5 

Dec.18 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy*  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France*  
Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford* 
Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace* 
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal 
PNC Championship Golf  
Summer House, Season 5  

Dec.19 
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy* 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France* 
Peacock by the Fire, 2020* 
PNC Championship Golf  
Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool* 
Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers  
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020 
Trolls Yule Log, 2020 

Dec. 20 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy* 
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970* 

Dec.21
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France* 

Dec.22
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy*
 
Dec.23 
Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)* 
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1 
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)* 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*  
Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dec. 26 – Dec.31

Dec. 26 
Monster Hunt 2, 2018* 
Premier League Goal Rush* 
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea 
Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City* 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal* 
Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton* 
Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys 

Dec. 27 
His Secret Past, 2016 
Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

Dec. 28 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy*  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria* 
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City* 
Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United* 

Dec. 29
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy*  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton* 

Dec. 30
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*  
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle* 
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019 
 
Dec.31
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC) 
The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5

