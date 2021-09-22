Peacock Swipes Spinoff of Hit Netflix Series

Peacock has swiped the spinoff show of a hit Netflix series, and it’s coming to the streamer soon. Collider reports that Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, which is part of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, will debut on Peacock on Nov. 24. The show is a spinoff of DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, which ran for two seasons on Netflix and also featured three specials: Hunt for the Golden Dragon, Secrets of the Songwing, and Huttsgalor Holiday.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky will follow the new adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who raised dragons after being rescued by them. The siblings learn to speak the dragon language, and used their skills to help protect other dragons. In addition to Dak and Leyla, their friends from the town of Huttsgalor will also be returning for the new series: Winger, Summer, Cutter, and Burple. The majority of the show’s cast appears to be returning, including Nicolas Cantu (Dak), Brennley Brown (Leyla), Carlos Alazraqui (Duggard), Moira Quirk (Hannahr), Roshon Fegan (Elbone), Zach Callison (Winger), Skai Jackson (Summer), Noah Bentley (Burple), Andre Robinson (Cutter), and Marsai Martin (Aggro). Recurring stars Brad Grusnick (Gill), Sam Lavagnino (Finngard Braun Borgomon), John C. MicGinley (Grumblegard), and Tara Strong (Vizza) are back as well.

This is not the first Dreamworks show that Netflix has lost to another streamer recently. According to Variety, the company is working on a live-action She-Ra series that is reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. The project is in the early stages and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.

The new She-Ra live-action series is said to be a standalone story that is not connected to the animated show, despite both being produced by DreamWorks Animation. Notably, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was a retcon itself, resetting the character’s origin and erasing her association with He-Man. She-Ra, also known as Princess Adora, made her debut in He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword, an animated film from 1985. At this time, little is known about the possible live-action She-Ra series, though if it is currently in active development, as the reports state, fans may get new details sooner rather than later.