‘Clueless’ Star Hasn’t Aged a Day As She Recreates Iconic Scene

Clueless is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Alicia Silverstone hasn’t aged a day as she celebrates.

The actress portrayed Cher Horowotiz in the beloved film, and she was anything but clueless.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of Clueless, a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel, Emma. Silverstone’s Cher is a beautiful, popular, and wealthy high school student in Beverly Hills who wants to do “good deeds.” She befriends a new student and decides to give her a makeover while playing matchmaker for her teachers and examining her own life.

Silverstone took to her TikTok and recreated what may be the most iconic scene in Clueless: when Cher’s at school, discussing her life, and a guy (this time played by her son) comes up to her and she pushes him away, saying, “Ugh! As if!” To make it even better, Silverstone even included a yellow plaid jacket like her character.

This is not the first time that Silverstone has donned a Cher Horowitz look. She previously dressed up for her episode of Lip Sync Battle for a performance of Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s “Fancy.” That music video was actually in homage to Clueless, so it was like a full-circle moment. The fact that it’s been 30 years since the film released and Silverstone still looks incredible is pretty impressive.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Directed and written by Amy Heckerling, Clueless’ ensemble cast also consisted of Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Dan Hedaya, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, Justin Walker, Wallace Shawn, Julie Brown, and Donald Faison, among others. The film made $88 million at the box office on a $12 million budget. And has gained quite the cult following over the years.

Meanwhile, not only has Alicia Silverstone been recreating Cher’s looks on social media, but she is set to reprise the role in a new Peacock sequel series. Announced in April, the series will serve as a follow-up to the coming-of-age teen comedy and is in development. It will be written by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss, with Schwartz and Savage executive producing under their Fake Empire banner. Weiss and Silverstone will also executive produce, alongside Heckerling and original producer Robert Lawrence. CBS Studios will produce in association with Universal Television.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Clueless by watching the film on Paramount+ and for free on Pluto TV.