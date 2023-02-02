Peacock Renews 'The Traitors' for Season 2, Announces Season 1 Reunion

The Traitors is officially coming back for Season 2. On Thursday, Peacock announced that there would be a second season of the popular reality competition series. The streaming service also revealed that there would be a reunion special for Season 1 hosted by none other than Andy Cohen.

Peacock shared that The Traitors is the service's #1 original reality series. Due to the popularity of the first season, The Traitors is coming back for round two. Host Alan Cumming will return for the second season. Season 1 featured an eclectic cast full of reality stars and brand-new gamers. The cast included Big Brother's Rachel Reilly Villegas and Cody Calafiore, Survivor's Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, and former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

You haven't seen the last of the Season 1 cast, as they're set to come together for a reunion hosted by Cohen. The reunion will stream on Peacock on Feb. 28. It will mark the first time that the cast has reunited since the Scottish Highlands-set series came to an end. Season 1 of The Traitors premiered on Jan. 12 and all ten episodes of the first season dropped at once. The Traitors is based on the hit Dutch series of the same name. It sees the "Traitors" attempting to pull one over on the "Faithfuls," who need to figure out the identities of all of the Traitors in order to win the cash prize.

"We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock's audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists," Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert, said. "This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that's revealing and entertaining, and we're excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first." Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, also had some positive words about Peacock's latest smash hit. Henson stated, "The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes. Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more."