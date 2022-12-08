Ryan Lochte Just Joined Another Reality Show

Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is getting ready to appear on another reality television show. Peacock recently announced the cast for the competition series The Traitors, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming. The show, which will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and celebrities and civilians will come together to compete in a series of challenges to win a $250,000 prize. The twist is three of the contestants called "the traitors" will create a plan to steal the prize money from the other contestants called "the faithful."

Lochte will be one of 10 celebrities competing on the show. The other nine are Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset) and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor). There will also be 10 civilians who will join the celebrities in alliances, deception and even "murder."

"Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit,'" Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, said in a statement to Deadline.

Lochte is no stranger to reality TV. In 2019, the 38-year-old competed in the second season of Celebrity Big Brother and finished in 10th place. He also had his own reality show called What Would Lochte Do? Which aired on E! in 2013. In an interview with Global News in 2019, Lochte talked about being eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother.

"You know, it's the game. I've played the game, and I guess I wasn't that good at it. I kinda knew I was going to get backdoored, just based on how people were playing," Lochte said. "It wasn't a surprise to me, so … I was prepared. I was sad to go because, of course, I wanted to win, I have that competitive edge in me. But no harm, no foul. I loved it, and if I had a chance to do it again, I would do it." Lochte won six gold medals and 12 medals overall for swimming in four Summer Olympics. Of those 12 medals, seven are from individual competitions, the second-most in the history of men's swimming behind Michael Phelps.