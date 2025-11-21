103 New Movies and Shows Coming to Peacock in December 2025

A new month means new content on every streaming service, and Peacock is no different.
NBC is offering a little something for everyone this holiday season, with Christmas movies both traditional (Miracle on 34th Street) and not-so-traditional (Die Hard) alongside movies that are the total opposite of what you’d think of as holiday fare—if you’re the type of person to watch all ten Saw movies with a blanket and a cup of hot chocolate in hand, Peacock’s got you.
New episodes of beloved shows like Bel-Air, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck round out the month.
Read below for the full list.
December 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
300
2012*
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
All The Money In The World*
Bad Words
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Black Nativity
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cheaper By The Dozen
A Christmas Carol
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Die Hard
Erin Brockovich
Everest
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gladiator
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
Kajillionaire*
The King of Kings
The Martian
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Night Before
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Paul Blart: Mall Cop*
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2*
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pixels*
Pride And Prejudice
Public Enemies
Rock Of Ages
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Tammy
Trading Places
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)
December 2
The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8 (WB)
Married To El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Oxygen)
December 3
93rd Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center: In a tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City with the beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special live on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and audiences will be treated to festive performances from an all-star lineup of musical guests.
Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
December 4
Didi*
National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1*
Christmas in Nashville (NBC)
December 5
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
December 7
Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
December 8
Bel-Air, Season 4 – Finale, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Children of the Snow, Season 1 (WB)
Go On, Season 1 (NBC)
Here Come the Irish, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
December 9
The Croods: A New Age*
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
Password, Season 3, Episode 100 (Holiday Special) (NBC)
Renfield*
Children of The Snow (WB)
December 11
The Fabelmans*
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
December 12
Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)
December 16
Polite Society*
December 17
The Voice, Season 28 – Finale (NBC)
December 18
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
December 19
Jigsaw
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw X*
Saw: The Final Chapter
Spiral
December 22
Supernatural, Season 1-15 (The CW)
December 23
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
December 27
The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
December 28
Despicable Me 4
December 30
Book Club: The Next Chapter*
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)