103 New Movies and Shows Coming to Peacock in December 2025

A new month means new content on every streaming service, and Peacock is no different.

NBC is offering a little something for everyone this holiday season, with Christmas movies both traditional (Miracle on 34th Street) and not-so-traditional (Die Hard) alongside movies that are the total opposite of what you’d think of as holiday fare—if you’re the type of person to watch all ten Saw movies with a blanket and a cup of hot chocolate in hand, Peacock’s got you.

New episodes of beloved shows like Bel-Air, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck round out the month.

Read below for the full list.

December 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

300

2012*

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

All The Money In The World*

Bad Words

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Black Nativity

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cheaper By The Dozen

A Christmas Carol

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Die Hard

Erin Brockovich

Everest

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gladiator

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

Kajillionaire*

The King of Kings

The Martian

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

The Night Before

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Paul Blart: Mall Cop*

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2*

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pixels*

Pride And Prejudice

Public Enemies

Rock Of Ages

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Tammy

Trading Places

Troy

Unaccompanied Minors

Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)

December 2

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8 (WB)

Married To El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Oxygen)

December 3

93rd Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center: In a tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City with the beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special live on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and audiences will be treated to festive performances from an all-star lineup of musical guests.

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

December 4

Didi*

National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1*

Christmas in Nashville (NBC)

December 5

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

December 7

Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

December 8

Bel-Air, Season 4 – Finale, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Children of the Snow, Season 1 (WB)

Go On, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

December 9



The Croods: A New Age*

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

Password, Season 3, Episode 100 (Holiday Special) (NBC)

Renfield*

Children of The Snow (WB)

December 11



The Fabelmans*

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

December 12



Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)

December 16



Polite Society*

December 17



The Voice, Season 28 – Finale (NBC)

December 18



Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

December 19



Jigsaw

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw X*

Saw: The Final Chapter

Spiral

December 22



Supernatural, Season 1-15 (The CW)

December 23



Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

December 27

The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

December 28

Despicable Me 4

December 30

Book Club: The Next Chapter*

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)