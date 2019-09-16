Celebrity

Ric Ocasek, The Cars Frontman, Remembered by Social Media With Heartfelt Tributes

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek passed away at age 75 on Sunday in New York City, with his cause of death currently unknown. The New York Police department received a call on Sept. 15 “for an unconscious” male at a townhouse and Ocasek was pronounced dead at the scene, CNN reports.

After the news was announced, fans and friends of Ocasek have been sharing tributes to the late musician on Twitter, including many of his fellow artists like Bryan Adams, Billy Idol, Weezer, Jason Isbell and more.

Several of Ocasek’s famous fans including comedian Rachel Dratch and actors Alyssa Milano and Elijah Wood also expressed their condolences.

