Ric Ocasek, The Cars Frontman, Remembered by Social Media With Heartfelt Tributes

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek passed away at age 75 on Sunday in New York City, with his cause of death currently unknown. The New York Police department received a call on Sept. 15 “for an unconscious” male at a townhouse and Ocasek was pronounced dead at the scene, CNN reports.

After the news was announced, fans and friends of Ocasek have been sharing tributes to the late musician on Twitter, including many of his fellow artists like Bryan Adams, Billy Idol, Weezer, Jason Isbell and more.

RIP Ric Ocasek. Great songwriter and singer for the Cars #RIPRicOcasek — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) September 16, 2019

Sorry 2 hear about #ricocasek RIP loved his work with the band #Suicide — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 16, 2019

The weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you. #RIPRicOcasek #karlscorner pic.twitter.com/JcTXevr6V8 — weezer (@Weezer) September 16, 2019

Ahh man, say it ain’t so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot… https://t.co/SjtRU8OaJO — Flea (@flea333) September 16, 2019

“It doesn’t matter where you’ve been, as long as it was deep.” There’s a #ricocasek lyric for you. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 16, 2019

I’m not processing the death of Ric Ocasek yet, can’t even read a story about it. I didn’t know him, but I think we all felt like we did kind of know him. He picked great musicians, had impeccable popular music instincts. A classic. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) September 16, 2019

Our hearts are heavy with the passing of this legend. Ric Ocasek and his bandmates shaped American new wave and paved the way for so many of us to follow. When we were making our Rock Steady album, Ric was on our… https://t.co/LyOYjfC1pf — Tony Kanal (@TonyKanal) September 16, 2019

We will remember #RicOcasek for many reasons-his friendship, his artistry, but most of all for his generosity. Here was a bona fide legend, who seemed to care as much about our record as we did. Which was a huge thrill, of course. A star through and through. RIP Ric, love you x pic.twitter.com/EvNjqzHotw — The Cribs (@thecribs) September 16, 2019

Several of Ocasek’s famous fans including comedian Rachel Dratch and actors Alyssa Milano and Elijah Wood also expressed their condolences.

Sad to hear of the passing of Ric Ocasek. Takes me back to hearing the Cars constantly on WBCN (the Rrrrock of Boston!) Sat behind him at a play once and got to fan out at him in person and he couldn’t have been nicer. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) September 16, 2019

Rest In Peace, Ric Ocasek. 💔 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 16, 2019

Oh man, Ric Ocasek. 😢 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 16, 2019

