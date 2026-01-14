Paramount+ Removes 3 Classic Nickelodeon Shows

Paramount+ is getting rid of more Nickelodeon shows.

The streamer has removed three classic series from the Paramount Skydance-owned children’s network.

Paramount+ is the home to dozens of Nickelodeon shows, ranging from SpongeBob SquarePants to Rugrats to All That to Drake & Josh to iCarly to Henry Danger, and many, many more. There are still a lot that aren’t available on the platform, and unfortunately, even those on the platform don’t seem to have a permanent place. According to NickALive!, three classic Nickelodeon shows are no longer streaming, and it’s unknown if and when they will ever return.

As Told by Ginger

Created by Emily Kapnek, As Told by Ginger ran for three seasons from 2000 to 2006. The series has been praised for having ongoing story arcs and characters who developed, aged, and changed their clothes throughout the show, which was rare for an animated series at the time. Set in the fictional town of Sheltered Shrubs, As Told by Ginger revolves around the titular Ginger Foutley, a junior high school (and later high school) girl, and her friends as they try to become more than social geeks.

The voice cast includes Melissa Disney, Kenny Blank, Jeannie Elias, Liz Georges, Jackie Harris, Aspen Miller, Tress MacNeille, Cree Summer, Laraine Newman, Kath Soucie, Sandy Fox, Emily Kapnek, and Adam Wylie.

KaBlam!

The fan-favorite animated sketch comedy anthology ran for four seasons from 1996 to 2000. Created by Bob Mittenthal, Will McRobb, and Chris Viscardi, KaBlam! was developed as a fully animated showcase for alternative forms of animation that were more common in indie films and commercials. Each episode of the series features a collection of short films in different styles of animation, bridged by characters Henry and June, who introduce the short animations.

The voice cast includes Noah Segan, Julia McIlvaine, Mischa Barton, Rick Gomez, Mo Willems, and Danielle Judovits.

Action League Now!

Premiering in 1995, Action League Now! featured a series of stop-motion shorts that aired as part of All That and KaBlam! It followed the adventures of a superhero league, composed of various action figures, toys, and dolls. The series was created by Mittenthal, McRobb, and Albie Hecht, with the voice cast consisting of Jim Krenn, Chris Winter, Scott Paulsen, Collin M. McGee, and Alyssa Grahm.