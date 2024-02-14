Paramount+ Celebrates Valentine's Day With Peak Romance Collection
The Peak Romance collection includes movies like 'How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days' and 'Pretty in Pink,' as well as romantic TV episodes.
Love is in the air at Paramount+, and the streamer's mountain of content has transformed into a mountain of romance just in time for Valentine's Day 2024. For the second year in a row, the streamer is celebrating the season of love with the return of the Peak Romance collection, a roundup of the best romantic movies and TV episodes.
Featuring more than 10 curated carousels – ranging from Flings & Things to Happy Galentine's Day, Real Heartthrobs & Heartbreak, and more – the Peak Romance collection has a little bit of everything for a romantic date night or fun Galentine's Day get-together. Paramount+ subscribers looking for a dose of romance can stream everything from fan favorites like Bridget Jones and How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, to classics like Breakfast at Tiffany's and The Great Gatsby (1974). Other streaming titles perfect Valentine's Day include Pretty in Pink, Titanic, Clueless, Mean Girls, and more. The collection also includes episodes from shows like Ghosts, I Love Lucy, iCarly, and Everybody Loves Raymond.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Paramount's Peak Romance Collection (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Flings & Things (romantic comedies)
Bridget Jones's Diary
The Lost City
Runaway Bride
No Strings Attached
Friends with Benefits
How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days
Maid in Manhattan
She's the Man
Failure to Launch
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
The Back-Up Plan
She's All That
Muriel's Wedding
The Fighting Temptations
Chasing Amy
Clueless
Top Five
What Women Want
Bob Hearts Abishola
Maggie's Plan
Some Kind of Wonderful
Love Jones
Jersey Girl
40 Days and 40 Nights
Yours Mine and Ours
Love, Rosie
Another Kind of Wedding
Just a Kiss
Boys and Girls
Rhapsody of Love
Beautiful Girls
The Love Letter
Boomerang
Mansfield Park
Italian for Beginners
The Heartbreak Kid
The To Do List
Fit for Christmas
Adventures in Christmasing
Mistletoe Ranch*
Swoon-Worthy (romantic dramas)
Past Lives *
At Midnight
Dirty Dancing *
Almost Famous
Pretty In Pink
Love in Taipei
Dreamgirls
The In Between
Chocolat
Footloose (2011)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet *
The Thing Called Love
George & Tammy *
The Cider House Rules
Things We Lost in the Fire
Babylon
Save the Last Dance
The English Patient *
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower *
Becoming Jane
The Duchess *
Love & Basketball
Bounce
Like Water for Chocolate
Urban Cowboy
Mr. Malcolm's List *
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Falling in Love
Jane Eyre
Ali & Ava *
Malena
The Face of Love *
The Words
Moonlight and Valentino
A Walk on the Moon
Labor Day
Classic Romance
Breakfast at Tiffany's
American Gigolo (1980)
I Love Lucy
Romeo & Juliet (1968) *
My Fair Lady
The Great Gatsby (1974)
Roman Holiday
To Catch a Thief
Barefoot in the Park
Grease 2
Beverly Hills, 90210
Melrose Place
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The African Queen
Funny Face
Harold and Maude
The Love Boat
Sunset Boulevard
Atlantic City *
Sabrina (1954)
The Portrait of a Lady
Racing with the Moon
Love Story
Cheers
Out of Towners (1970)
Arriverderci, Baby!
Fun in Acapulco
Indiscreet
G.I. Blues
The Love Boat: The Shipshape Cruise
It Started in Naples
Fancy Pants
Alfie (1966)
French Postcards
Wish You Were Here
Happy Galentine's Day
Mean Girls (2004)
Broad City
Clueless
Hot in Cleveland
Chicago
Why Women Kill
Book Club
The Good Fight
Ella Enchanted
Sister Sister
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
United States of Tara *
The First Wives Club
Another Period
Half & Half
Dreamgirls
I Love Lucy
The Family Stallone
Hateship Loveship *
Badass Bitches of History
Teen Mom Girls' Night In
Moonlight and Valentino
Teachers
Hack Into Broad City
Twisted Romance
Basic Instinct
Fatal Attraction
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Pearl *
American Beauty
Sunset Boulevard
Indecent Proposal
The Stepford Wives
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Shutter Island
Finestkind
Significant Other
Why Women Kill
Rosemary's Baby
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
To Catch a Thief
Hamlet (2000)
Red Eye
What Lies Beneath
Heatwave
X *
Vanilla Sky
Beastly
The Loved Ones
The Babysitter
Adore
Flesh and Bone
Birthday Girl
Double Jeopardy
The Stepfather
Enduring Love
Allied
Benefit of the Doubt
Sirens
WifeLike
The Uninvited
Out of the Blue *
Chloe
The Words
Abandon
Bromances
Jackass Forever
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem
Zoolander
Good Burger 2
Tropic Thunder
Key & Peele
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
The Odd Couple (Classic)
School of Rock
Frasier (1993)
Daddy's Home 2
Beavis & Butt-head (P+)
Seven Psychopaths *
Workaholics
Top Gun
Sahara
SpongeBob SquarePants
Cheers
Buddy Games
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass Number Two
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Detroiters
The Honeymooners
Kenan & Kel
Corporate
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
The Odd Couple
Drake & Josh
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Wildboyz
LOL (Lots of Love) (episodic)
Ghosts S2E15 A Date to Remember
Frasier (1993) S6E14 Three Valentines
Drunk History S6E5 Love
Everybody Loves Raymond S1E16 Diamonds
I Love Lucy S1E15 Lucy Plays Cupid
iCarly (P+) S3E3 iMake New Memories
Broad City S1E8 Destination: Weddings
Everybody Hates Chris S1E14 Everybody Hates Valentines Day
Hot in Cleveland S3E12 Lost Loves
Sabrina the Teenage Witch S3E16 Sabrina, the Matchmaker
Cheers S9E19 Sam Time Next Year
Sister, Sister S3E16 Valentine's Day
Reno 911! S1E8 Clementine Gets Married
The Love Boat S6E20 The Zinging Valentine/The Very Temporary Secretary/Final Score
Another Period S2E9 Lillian's Wedding
Man with a Plan S1E13 Valentine's Day
Half & Half S4E14 The Big My Funny Valentine Episode
Nathan for You S4E7 Finding Frances
Awkward S2E5 My Love is a Black Heart
Wings S7E16 Love at First Flight
Workaholics S3E15 Webcam Girl
Frasier (1993) S7E15 Out with Dad
Drunk History S5E4 Sex
Broad City S3E8 Burning Bridges
Everybody Loves Raymond S5E15 Silent Partners
Strangers with Candy S1E5 Boogie Nights
The Love Boat S1E19 Computerman/Memories of You/Parlez Vous?
Sabrina the Teenage Witch S1E17 First Kiss
Sister, Sister S4E16 Three the Heart Way
Man with a Plan S2E10 Adam's Turtle-y Awesome Valentine's Day
Half & Half S1E14 The Big Game of Love Episode
Wings S2E17 Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places
Drunk History S6E7 Femme Fatales
Sabrina the Teenage Witch S4E15 Love in Bloom
Awkward S4E17 The New Sex Deal
Offbeat Relationships
Risky Business
Happily Divorced
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Ghosts
Young Adult
Adventureland
Superstar
The Addams Family (1991)
Honor Society
The Switch
Vampire in Brooklyn
Clue *
The Exes
Swingers
The Love Guru
Margot at the Wedding
The Neighborhood
Bound
The Ladies Man (2000)
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Drawn Together
Boys and Girls
The Odd Couple (Classic)
Chocolate City
The Romantics
Hello I Must Be Going *
awkward
Alfie (2004)
Extraordinary Measures
An Unfinished Life
Heaven Can Wait
Episodes *
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Nobody's Fool
Carolina
Norbit
Out of Towners (1999)
Sexy Beast
Sidewalks of New York
Home for the Holidays
From Showtime with Love
The Chi *
Couples Therapy *
George & Tammy *
Past Lives *
Nothing Lasts Forever *
The L Word *
Queer as Folk *
The Tudors *
The Affair *
Californication *
Fellow Travelers *
Episodes *
Hello I Must Be Going *
Uncoupled *
Yellowjackets *
The English Patient *
Mr. Malcolm's List *
The Real L Word *
Out of the Blue *
Queer Romance
Fellow Travelers *
In & Out
Yellowjackets *
Kinky Boots
UnCoupled *
Bound
Everything Everywhere All At Once *
Are You the One?
Foxfire
The L Word *
Noah's Arc
Queer as Folk *
A.C.O.D.
Younger
The Real L Word *
Real Heartthrobs & Heartbreak
Are You the One?
All Star Shore
The Love Experiment (2/7)
Catfish: Trolls
Ex on the Beach
Love & Hip Hop
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
VH1 Couples Retreat
Siesta Key
The Real World
The Hills: New Beginnings
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Floribama Shore
Marriage Rescue
Dating Naked
Next
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
Next Influencer
Game of Clones
Valentine's Yay! (episodic)
Big Nate S1E3 Valentine's Day of Horror
SpongeBob Squarepants S1E16 Valentine's Day/The Paper
iCarly S2E5 iCupid
Blue's Clues & You S2E10 What I Like About Blue
PAW Patrol S3E6 Pups Save Friendship Day
Henry Danger S1E15 My Phony Valentine
Hey Arnold! S2E5 Arnold's Valentine
The Fairly OddParents S3E5 Love Struck
Rugrats S7E13 Be My Valentine-Part 1/Be My Valentine-Part 2
Blue's Clues S6E2 Love Day
Peppa Pig S8E7 Valentine's Day/Breakfast Club/The Perfect Day/Doctor Hamster's Big Present/The Time Capsule
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide S2E10 Valentine's Day & School Websites
True Jackson, VP S2E8 True Valentine
The Wild Thornberrys S4E15 Operation Valentine
The Fairly OddParents S7E9 Chicken Poofs/Stupid Cupid
Dora the Explorer S3E22 Best Friends
Go, Diego, Go! S2E8 Sammy's Valentine
ChalkZone S2E4 Pop Goes the Balloon/Madcap Snap/Fireplug Ballet/There You Are
All Grown Up! S1E8 It's Cupid, Stupid
Fanboy & Chum Chum S2E12 Robo-mance/Rattleskunkupine!
Harvey Beaks S1E3 The Rentl Bike/Anti-Valentine's Day
Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog S1E8 Lovesick Sonic
Wonder Pets! S3E15 Save the Lovebugs! / Save the Skunk Rocker!
Little Bear S4E8 Valentine's Day/Thinking of Mother/I Spy
Max & Ruby S1E13 Max's Valentine/Ruby Flies a Kite/Super Max
Oobi S1E22 Chez Oobi/Valentine
Blue's Room S1E4 It's Hug Day
Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog S1E1 Best Hedgehog