Paramount+ Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Massive Streaming Deal

Paramount+ is gearing up for a major celebration, but the streamer isn’t asking for any presents – instead, it will be the one handing out the gifts. As the young streaming service prepares to mark its first birthday on Friday, March 4, it is offering a massive Paramount+ subscription discount.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 1, new and returning subscribers can get 80% off the streamer’s two subscription tiers, which you can sign up for by clicking here, for three months with the promo code BIRTHDAY. This means that the ad-based Essential Plan will be slashed from $4.99 per month to $1 per month for 3 months. Meanwhile, the ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, will drop from $9.99 per month to just $2 per month for 3 months. The subscription discount is applicable for new and returning subscribers and lasts from Tuesday through Monday, March 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paramount+ originally launched in the U.S. on March 4, 2021, as a rebranded and expanded CBS All Access. The streamer brings together content from CBS (including CBS News and CBS Sports) and cable network brands Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Smithsonian Channel, with movies from Paramount Pictures, MGM, and other studios. In its inaugural year, Paramount+ has seen some massive success, becoming “a world-class entertainment destination featuring the most diverse content offering in streaming with over 40,000 episodes, popular movies and must-watch originals, plus breaking news and an unrivaled lineup of live sports,” according to the company. Paramount+ has shattered engagement records and exceeded first-year growth goals, reaching 32.8 million subscribers.

Paramount+ will be celebrating that first-year success in more ways than one. In addition to the streaming deal, the streamer will also roll out a special “Peak Streams” carousel. The carousel will highlight some of Paramount+’s most popular and talked-about original series and movies, including Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, A Quiet Place Part II, Ghosts, Evil, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, and Star Trek: Discovery, among others.

Paramount+’s 1-year anniversary comes as the streamer prepares to roll out titles from its March 2022 content lineup. Throughout the streamer’s birthday month, subscribers will be treated to titles like The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, Paramount+’s live-action original based on the beloved animated series, Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, and the debut of HALO, which is based on the iconic XBOX franchise of the same name.