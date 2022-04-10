Stellar Thriller Movie Joins Paramount+ as Part of April Additions

✖

Paramount+ just added a ton of great content for April, and the streamer included a stellar thriller movie as part of the new additions. Subscribers to Paramount+ can now stream Panic Room, a critically acclaimed 2002 crime thriller that stars Jodie Foster and Jared Leto. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+, in order to watch Panic Room, can do so by clicking here.

Panic Room was directed by David Fincher (Seven, The Social Network), from a script written by David Koepp. It follows a mother (Foster) and her daughter (played by a pre-Twilight Kristen Stewart) as they desperately try to hide from intruders (Leto, Forest Whitaker, and Dwight Yoakam) who have broken into their new home looking for valuables left behind by the previous owner. The film is incredibly tense, and well-done, with both fans and critics praising it for how well it executes its premise. Panic Room was a financial success as well, earning just under $200 million at the box office, against a budget of $48 million. While the film did not earn any major U.S. awards, Foster did receive a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actress, for her role in the film.

Paramount+ currently has a number of great thriller and horror flicks, in addition to Panic Room, such as Scream (2022) the franchise sequel-reboot that premiered in theaters just a few months ago. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, the streamer also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

The new Scream film officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12 and brings back original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (played by Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Barrymore's Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and tells her "it's happening" again, then texts Gail to let her know as well. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees.