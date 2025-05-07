3 Best Movies Paramount+ Just Added for May 2025

Paramount+ has plenty of great TV shows, sure, but they’ve also got more movies than you can shake a stick at. Plenty more are added each month, too, making it hard to know what’s worth watching.

A large majority of the movies added to the service this month are in celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month, which means lots of fantastic international titles from China, South Korea, Japan, and beyond. Here are three of the best.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

This martial arts film, based on Wang Dulu’s Crane-Iron Pentalogy novels, was one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of the early 2000s. Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-Fat star as two master fighters tasked with recovering a stolen sword from a mysterious thief. It won over 40 major awards and was nominated for ten Oscars, winning four. It’s hard to argue that there are a significant number of movies more fun to watch than this one.

Parasite

Another huge Oscar winner, Parasite was the first non-English film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Released in 2019 from writer/director Bong Joon Ho, it follows a family living in poverty that gradually wedges each family member into the lives and homes of a wealthy family, but soon discover the situation is more than they bargained for. In 2022, the Sight & Sound poll named Parasite the 90th best film of all time.

Oldboy

This gripping thriller from iconic South Korean director Park Chan-wook has an ending you’ll never see coming. The film revolves around a man who is kidnapped and locked in a room for 15 years, with no idea why he is there or what his captor’s motive is. After his release, he falls in love with a young girl who is a sushi chef, only to then be once again taunted by his captors: find out why he was kidnapped within 5 days, or they will kill the woman he loves. Oldboy is well-known for its stunning action sequences, but the story’s shocking twists and turns will be what really sticks with you.