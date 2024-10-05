Meg Ryan Fuming at Dennis Quaid Amidst Their Son Jack's Success, Report Claims

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid are on tense terms. The two actors were previously married from 1991 to 2001 and share son, Jack Quaid. In recent years, Jack has made quite the name for himself despite his parents thanks to Prime Video series The Boys as well as several other projects he's done. Evidently, Ryan isn't liking that her ex is speaking out about her and their son, whose star is continuing to rise.

"Anybody who knows Meg knows she is the one who put about a decade into helping Jack become a sought-after actor and a bona fide TV star," a source told In Touch. "It's still tough for Meg and Dennis to have a polite conversation about anything." With Jack also recently starring in 2022's Scream and 2023's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, it's not surprising that Quaid would want to brag about his son every once in a while when he's given the opportunity, even if some claim that he didn't help at all.

"When nobody cared about this kid or even wanted to meet with him, Meg was the one who picked up the phone and pitched Jack to her contacts, not Dennis," the insider spilled. "It's absolutely absurd to see Dennis take any credit for Jack's success when Meg was fully the architect of it and put her own interests aside to help Jack get on his feet in Hollywood, starting more than ten years ago."

"I know comments like the ones Dennis recently made absolutely drive Meg up the wall because of everything she has done for Jack over the years," the insider claimed. While Dennis Quaid could very well just be one very proud dad and not even realize what he's saying, it seems like Meg Ryan does have a good excuse for being a bit upset if she was the one who had a hand in Jack Quaid's success. It is sad to know just how much tension there is between the former couple over their son if it is all true.

Meanwhile, Jack has been awfully busy as of late, appearing in Solar Opposites, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and will also be starring in the upcoming films Companion and Novacaine in 2025, among others. The Boys is also heading into its fifth and final season, which is set to premiere sometime in 2026.