Paramount+ Is Officially Raising Prices

Another streaming service is yet again raising subscription costs to consumers.

As a result of Paramount+ acquiring the streaming rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, the new Paramount CEO David Ellison is raising the price of the service in early 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We think we’re offering subscribers to Paramount+ really significant value,” he said on a public earnings call earlier today with Wall Street analysts.

He continued by noting that for the cost of just “one pay-per-view [event], you basically can access all of the UFC across Paramount+. So, from that standpoint, we think it’s a great value for consumers.”

On January 15, the price of Paramount+ will go up to $8.99 for the ad-supported plan and $13.99 for the ad-free plan.

Ellison effectively bought Paramount this past August when his company Skydance Global merged with Paramount. A few days after, Paramount spent a whopping $7.7 billion to be the exclusive home for UFC for the next seven years. Ellison said the move will make Paramount+ “the home for combat sports,” instead of UFC’s current watch platform ESPN+.

In a third-quarter earnings letter for the company, Ellison announced the price of the service would be going up for consumers in Canada and Australia. This was before the upcoming global price hike.

“Our ongoing investments in Paramount+ are enhancing the value we deliver to consumers,” Ellison wrote, and said that a higher subscription price “will fuel continued reinvestment in the user experience and deliver an even stronger slate of programming for our customers in the year ahead and beyond.”