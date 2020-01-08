‘Ozark’ Season 3 Premiere Date on Netflix Has Twitter Posting the Perfect Reactions

Ozark fans couldn’t be more excited for Season 3 after Netflix revealed the new season will premiere on March 27. Fans of the Jason Bateman-led drama took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the news.

“ABOUT TIME,” one fan tweeted. “Finally,” another said.

“CANNOT wait! I may have shed a tear when I saw the date,” someone else wrote.

Others used GIFs and memes to express their feelings.

“Awesome!” one fan wrote. “This is one of the best shows currently airing on tv. It’s only continued to get better. Great acting, good story, gritty violence, and surprising twists. It’s top tier tv.”

Someone else called Ozark “undoubtedly one of the best ongoing Netflix shows at the moment.”

“I do love when Netflix surprises us with new exciting content seemingly out of nowhere,” another excited fan wrote.

Netflix also revealed a few first-look photos of Season 3 on Wednesday, as well as a short video teaser that consisted of close-up shots of a poker table on an ominous black background. The clip also showed a money machine shuffling $100 bills, a nod to the casino storyline that was set up in Season 2 that will continue into Season 3.

As revealed in Netflix’s official synopsis for the upcoming season of Ozark, the show will jump ahead in time six months, with the casino in full swing while putting a serious strain on Marty Byrde (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde’s (Laura Linney) marriage.

“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

Ozark is often compared to crime dramas like Breaking Bad for its surreal mix of everyday life and the harsh realities of the criminal underworld. After its series premiere in 2017, the show made a big impression with Netflix subscribers and became a high priority for the streaming platform. Season 2 was released just over a year later in August 2018, with Season 3 taking a bit more time to premiere.

Season 3 of Ozark premieres Friday, March 27 on Netflix.