'Ozark' Racks up Tons of Emmy Nominations for Final Season

Ozark just racked up a ton of Emmy nominations for the hit drama's final season. When the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, it was revealed that Ozark picked up six major nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. Notably, series star Jason Bateman picked up two separate nominations, one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and another for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work helming the series finale, "A Hard Way to Go."

Bateman wasn't the only star of the show to grab nominations, as Laura Linney was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Julia Garner was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Finally, Ozark scribe Chris Mundy received a nomination in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category, for writing the show's aforementioned final episode. Garner has won twice before in her category for the show — in 2019 and 2020 — and Bateman previously picked up an Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Emmy for the Ozark Season 2 premiere, "Reparations." It is also important to note that Garner is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category as well, for her role as real-life con artist Anna Delvey in the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Congrats to Julia Garner — she is nominated for her incredible performances in Ozark ~and~ Inventing Anna pic.twitter.com/zGdKAeQJrf — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2022

In addition to the main nominations, Ozark also picked up a few others as well, including Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour). The show is also nominated for Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour). This brings the Ozark Emmy 2022 nominations total to 12.

Ozark stars Bateman and Linney as husband and wife who had to move their family from Chicago to Osage Beach, Missouri, after Marty got on the bad side of a Mexican drug cartel. However, the Byrdes don't stay out of trouble for long, as they wind up entangled with local criminals in their new community, as well as staying indebted to the cartel. In addition to Bateman, Linney, and Garner, other current and past Ozark also stars include Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Joseph Sikora, and Tom Pelphrey.

Ozark's final season kicked off on Jan. 21 when Netflix debuted Season 4 Part 1. The first seven episodes ended with some shocking moments and left a lot still out on the table. Ozark Season 4, Part 2 premiered Friday, April 29. All four seasons of the hit series are now available to stream on Netflix.