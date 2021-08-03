Overlooked Chris Evans Movie Dominates Netflix's Top 10 Movie Chart

✖

Chris Evans may be best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is a non-MCU movie he starred in more than a decade ago that is making a splash on Netflix. Arriving on the streaming platform on Sunday, Aug. 1 alongside titles like 30 Rock and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the Evans-starring film The Losers has skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix streaming charts in just a matter of days.

Upon its release, the film quickly dominated Netflix's Top 10 movies chart. As of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3, The Losers claimed the No. 1 spot among all movies on the platform, with the Top 5 films being rounded out with the Freddie Highmore-starring heist movie The Vault, Resort to Love, The Last Mercenary, and Five Feet Apart. On the streamer's Top 10 overall list for both movies and series, The Losers sits at No. 3 behind The CW's All American, which brought its third season to the platform on July 27, and Netflix's own series Outer Banks, which recently premiered its sophomore run. The film has helped pushed The Twilight Saga franchise, which dominated the Top 10 list for weeks, off the charts, with none of the five films making the Top 10 overall list.

The film's Netflix success comes more than a decade after The Losers' theatrical debut back in April 2010. With a running time of 97 minutes, the film was adapted by Peter Berg and James Vanderbilt from the Vertigo Comic series of the same name by Andy Diggle and Jock. The film follows an elite black squad ops team as they seek revenge after a search-and-destroy mission ends in betrayal. To even the score, however, they must remain deep undercover. Along with Evans, The Losers also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba.

Upon its 2010 premiere, The Losers was largely met with mixed review from critics and drew comparisons to The A-Team. That mixed reaction is reflected in the film's Rotten Tomatoes scores. Among critics, The Losers has just a 48% tomatometer rating, certifying it as rotten as critics dubbed it a film that "is forgotten as soon as you finish watching it." The film didn't fare much better among the audience, receiving an audience score on the platform of just 54% fresh.

The Losers is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film is just one of many new titles headed to the streaming library in the month of August. You can check out Netflix's full August 2021 content list by clicking here. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest streaming news!