‘Outer Banks’ Promotes 2 Actors to Series Regulars for Final Season

Outer Banks is expanding its main cast for the final season.

Netflix revealed that J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have been upped to series regulars for Season 5.

Crane joined in the fourth season in a recurring role as Chandler Groff, Wes’ (David Jensen) son-in-law and JJ’s (Rudy Pakow) biological father. Moss has been recurring as shady cop-turned-Deputy Sheriff Shoupe since the first season. They join returning series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Tony Crane as Groff in episode 408 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

The promotion does not come as a surprise for those who watched Season 4, as it set up Chandler to be Season 5’s big bad after he wound up stabbing and ultimately killing his own son. Meanwhile, the Pogues will likely be relying on Shoupe and the police department as they try to get justice for JJ. It’s going to be a tough season to get through following JJ’s death, and the Pogues will need to rely on as many people as they can to help them in any way, shape, or form.

News of the promotions comes as production has officially started on the final season. Although a premiere date has not been announced, it’s been confirmed that Season 5 will be premiering sometime in 2026. Co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke made the announcement that Season 5 was the last one in a message to fans last November.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 402 of Outer Banks. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

“Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage,” they wrote. “That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

“At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away,” they continued. “The fourth season was our longest and hardest—but most rewarding—to produce. The season ends with a feature-length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way.”

“Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago,” concludes the letter. “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”