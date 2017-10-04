‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Reveals Season 5’s Production Was ‘Rough’

Orange Is The New Black‘s fifth season was chaotic, both on-screen and off.

Actress Taryn Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, recently discussed how the production of the season felt “unorganized” and “rough.”

“I know working on that season was rough because it was supposed to take place in three days, and it felt unorganized, and the storyline felt a little disorganised, Manning told Digital Spy. “It had that feeling of art imitating life.”

The actress also went onto to combat creator Jenji Kohan’s characterization of the season as underwhelming and full of “fan fiction” plots.

Manning has a completely different takeaway, saying it was one of the Netflix original series’ strongest entries despite writers’ room shake-ups.

“That wasn’t the way the public invested in it, they really enjoyed it,” she said. “I actually think it was one of our strongest seasons. It’s interesting, I’m not a TV writer, (but) maybe from (Jenji’s) perspective there were parts she thought would fail because the writers got switched up… But I think it’s one of our best.”

