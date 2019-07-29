‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7: Are Piper and Alex Still Together?

Perhaps no relationship has been riddled with more ups and downs than Piper Chapman and Alex Vause's on Orange Is the New Black. But for fans rooting for Vauseman to be endgame, did their wishes for a happy ending come true in the seventh and final season of the Netflix original series?

Warning: Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black Season 7 are ahead!

Piper's early release from prison and adjustment to life back in the real world was nothing short of culture shock, but it perhaps affected no part of her life greater than her relationship with Alex. Separated by miles and a glass viewing window, a feat that took "at least three buses" and graciously given vacation time, Piper's newfound freedom ultimately led to trouble.

With permission to see other people for physical affection and her kindling relationship with Zelda and Alex's relationship behind bars with McCullough, Vauseman's unofficial Season 6 marriage certainly seemed to be coming to a screeching halt, something that only seemed more likely after news dropped that Alex was being transferred to a facility in Columbus, Ohio.

Following an emotional conversation with her ex-fiancé Larry, Piper ultimately comes to the realization that no matter what, she will continue to choose Alex. The season ends with Piper enrolling in college, working at Starbucks, and ultimately traveling to Ohio to visit Alex, whose transfer saw her reunited with Norma, Carrie "Big Boo" Black, Erica "Yoga" Jones, and several other inmates.

Prior to the season premiere, actress Taylor Schilling had teased that her character would be making the choice to stick by Alex's side, telling Entertainment Weekly that their story "ends up being what is explored most" and that "Piper really realizes that Alex is fundamentally a part of her journey. That's the choice that Piper is making, that Alex's love is very important to her."

Piper and Alex had met long before either of them ended up in cells at Litchfield Max. After meeting at a bar, the two became romantically involved, with Piper even dipping her toes into the drug trading business, something that eventually led to her imprisonment.

Although their relationship was riddled with ups and downs, including multiple breakups, they seemed committed to one another after, in the Season 6 finale, they had an unofficial wedding inside Litchfield Max.

With Alex still having multiple years left to serve, it remains to be seen if they will hold an official wedding after her release. It is possible that their love story could be featured in the teased Orange Is the New Black spinoff series, though little word of the spinoff has been dropped since it was revealed that it was in talks.

All seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming on Netflix.