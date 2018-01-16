Laura Prepon Touts Return of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the new season of Orange Is The New Black, and series star Laura Prepon is now touting the shows return in a new Twitter post.

Prepon shared a photo of herself on the set of the show, revealing that she’ll off-camera duties this time around as well.

“Back behind the camera directing #OITNB! Love our amazing #orangefamily,” Prepon captioned a photo of herself holding a digital clapperboard.

This isn’t the first time Prepon has helmed an episode of the series, as she also directed “The Reverse Midas Touch,” which was the 10th episode of season five.

If you have already binged the first five seasons in preparation for the new one and you have found yourself out of Orange Is The New Black materials to consume, there might still be one thing you should check out.

Following in the tradition of parodying shows like True Blood, Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire, Sesame Street has released a parody of Orange Is The New Black, and it is every bit as amazing as you’re hoping it is.

The clip, which was shared by Rolling Stone, opens with a parody of the show’s opening, right down to the theme song melody.

As the tune of Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time” plays, a voice sings, “The girls at school/ The girls at school/ Munch, munch, munch till your tummy’s full/ The cookies are baked/ It’s time to feed/ But healthy foods are what we need.”

Next, as the scene begins, we find out that the setting is a school named Litchfield Academy, which is a play on Litchfield Penitentiary, the home of the characters on Orange Is The New Black.

Even the Sesame Street puppets are exact replicas of characters on the show. There’s Googly Eyes, Piper Snackman, Mr. Mustache (the principal), Forlorna, and, in a blatant copy, the snack monitor is a Russian woman named Red.

The premise here is, Piper Snackman comes into the school and shakes things up when she says that oranges are a healthier snack than cookies and it certainly wraps up much happier than any episode of the real show ever has.