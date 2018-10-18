‘Orange Is the New Black’ Fans Weep Over Series’ Cancellation

Litchfield Penitentiary is getting ready to lock its doors for good, and Orange Is the New Black fans are mourning the end of the fan-favorite Netflix original series.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the beloved prison dramedy would come to an end with its upcoming seventh season, and while it was an announcement that many fans had predicted, it was not one that they were prepared for.

The announcement was made via a video posted by the official Orange Is the New Black Twitter account featuring stars Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman), Laura Prepon (Alex Vause), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy), Kate Mulgrew (Red), and more, each giving a tearful message to fans.

Originally premiering in 2013 and based on Piper Kerman’s Memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, the series rose to critical acclaim and became a favorite among fans.

This was not just another show, but it’s much more than that. were so many stories, so many teachings, approaches of so many subjects, that can be sure that they were forever in our hearts. Thank you for filling our lives with so much love, for making me laugh and cry… — rai (@preponshaw) October 17, 2018

News of the announcement came several months after season six was released on the streaming platform, a season that saw Piper granted early release from prison and a Vauseman wedding, things that many thought to be signs that the series was nearing its end.

I can’t imagine getting no more #OITNB. It’s my life.. I heart you, forever. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/4jlBNvnLUu — Taylor Schilling UK (@PiperSchilling) October 17, 2018

Although still in the grieving process, some fans were quick to state their hopes for the final season, creating a bucket list of what they want to see happened before the show comes to an end.

For one fan, they just want to see their endgame relationship of Nicky and Morella become a thing, something that fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for since OITNB‘s debut season.

Make this endgame happen otherwise keep it pic.twitter.com/Ud5I9zzkZk — soph (@suckitnichols) October 17, 2018

Other fans are still holding out for answers regarding C.O. John Bennett, who vanished in season three after learning that Daya was pregnant.

if I dont get some answers regarding Bennett im going to sue yall. — DontStopHattin 🎩 (@backup_dsh) October 17, 2018

Fans can still venture into the doors of Litchfield Penitentiary with seasons one through six of OITNB, which are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Orange Is the Black‘s seventh and final season does not yet have a premiere date.