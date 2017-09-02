‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Diane Guerrero Possibly Not Returning

Orange Is the New Black star Diane Guerrero has just landed a new acting gig, but that might mean her days on the Netflix original series are numbered.

Guerrero, who plays the fan-favorite Maritza Ramos, was recently cast as a series regular on the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts, now preparing its second season. That means she could be tied up in up to 24 episodes of the series, which starts back up production this fall.

She’s also set to star in a CBS drama about immigration, which is currently in development.

With that busy schedule, she may not have time for a new season of OITNB. Combine that with her character’s uncertain separation from her partner-in-crime Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales (Jackie Cruz) during the season 5 finale, viewers might not be seeing Maritza for quite a while.

This won’t be the first time Guerrero has also starred in a network show. She has a recurring role on Jane the Virgin, but her time there is very select and hasn’t interfered in her OITNB duties.

However, Netflix has been known to work around some odd schedules in the past. Series Arrested Development and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp have each taken creative approaches to working around busy actor schedules, so OITNB could possibly do the same.

As for her Superior Donuts role, Guerrero will be playing Sofia, described by Deadline as “a young Uptown gentrifier who parks her food truck, which serves healthy, socially conscious breakfast foods, in front of Arthur’s (Judd Hirsch) old-school donut shop.”

Season 2 of Superior Donuts premieres Oct. 30 on CBS 9:30 p.m. EST.

All five seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Cara Howe