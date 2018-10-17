‘Orange Is the New Black’ Canceled, Ending With Season 7 on Netflix

Netflix is saying goodbye to Orange Is the New Black.

The beloved prison dramedy will end with its upcoming seventh season, set to be released in 2019.

The news comes as the sixth season, which was released in June 2018, saw one Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) being released from prison, and wife Alex (Laura Prepon) still having some more time in her sentence.

Series stars Danielle Brooks and Adrienne C. Moore, along with the rest of the cast announced the news in an emotional video posted on Twitter.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The video showed the cast members crying and screaming about the upcoming seventh season of the series being its last, as well as reflecting on their time on the fan-favorite series.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red on the series said in the video.

Uzo Aduba, who won Emmys in both the Comedy and Drama categories for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the series added: “I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together.”

“But the one thing is, our relationships will continue after the show,” Prepon added.

The cast then thanked the fans for their constant support throughout seven years on the streaming service.

“I’m going to miss the hell out of this TV show,” Natasha Lyonne, who played Nicky Nichols, added. “I love you.”

Aduba added a special teaser for the upcoming final season of the series, promising a season that fans will never forget.

“We’re going to give you everything and more than you could have ever wanted.”

The show was renewed for a seventh season back when Orange was given a three-season pickup order ahead of season four.

The news of the series coming to an end is not a total surprise as many cast members had speculated that the show would end with season 7.

“I haven’t made a final decision yet, but I’m leaning toward ending it after seven,” creator Jenji Kohan told The New York Times in June, adding that the series could always carry on with new characters given its women’s prison premise.

Orange Is the New Black premiered in 2013 and quickly became one of the streaming service’s signature hit shows. Along with House of Cards, which will be wrapping up its run in November, the two shows put Netflix on the map for its prestige TV offerings.

Orange Is the New Black season 7 is expected to premiere in 2019.

Photo Credit: Netflix