‘Only Murders in the Building’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

The doors to the Arconia will soon be reopening.

Hulu has revealed that Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, Season 5 will kick off with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly on Tuesdays, leading up to the finale on Oct. 28. Season 5 will center on the murder of beloved Arconia doorman Lester, who was found dead outside by the fountain. Additionally, dry-cleaning king of Brooklyn Nicky “The Neck” Caccimelio disappeared, and his wife, Sofia Caccimelio, wanted Charles and Mabel’s help in finding him.

Per Hulu, in Season 5, “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city, they thought they knew, and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in Only Murders in the Building alongside Michael Cyril Creighton. Special guest stars for Season 5 include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and more.

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for Season 5 in September, just over a week into its fourth season. Production on the new season began in March and wrapped up in June, so it was only just a matter of time before a premiere date was announced. As of now, the show’s future is unknown, but details on a potential sixth season probably won’t come until Season 5 is here.

Only Murders comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The two also executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin. The series is produced by 20th Television. Fans can catch up on the first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building now on Hulu before the first three episodes of Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 9. New episodes will premiere weekly.