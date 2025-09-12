‘Only Murders in the Building’ Boss Teases Potential Season 6

Only Murders in the Building only just premiered its fifth season, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Season 6.

Each season of the hit Hulu comedy ends with a murder that sets up the following season, even though the series isn’t guaranteed a new season by the time filming wraps.

Since it’s a bit too early to tell how Season 5 will end, co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman told TV Insider that he “won’t say whether or not there will be a murder at the end of this season, but if there were, I think there’s an opportunity for more surprise that we will look to shake things up in a potential next go.” He continued, “Nothing is at its end.”

(Disney/Patrick Harbron) SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN

Fans have been speculating that Season 5 could be it, following Selena Gomez’s heartfelt goodbye on Instagram when filming wrapped. Either that or Mabel becomes the Arconia’s latest victim. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that this is the end, for either Gomez or the show overall. That being said, it might be hard to set up the next season each year when there’s no guarantee that it will happen. There’s only so many murders that can take place at the Arconia, so could the show continue without constantly killing off people?

“I guess so,” Hoffman said. “I hope so. There’s always been, from the moment we started making the show, of course, there’s the stretch of credulity, how long can this thing go on? But it’s been very sweet because I have recognized just when you think, ‘Well, I don’t know how to make it fresh anymore,’ some new thought or some new idea in the room comes up or from one of our producers in the world or something I’ve been thinking on, and it feels like great opportunities to tell stories that feel relevant still. As long as that’s happening, the murder should happen in my mind and wherever they take us.”

For now, fans of Only Murders will have to solve Lester’s murder before solving whether or not the show is coming back for another season. There are still many episodes of Season 5 to look forward to, as only the first three have been released. New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop on Tuesdays on Hulu