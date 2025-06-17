One of the Spiciest Drama Series of the Last 15 Years Just Started Streaming on Netflix

More than seven years after it wrapped its seven-season run, and five years after it last streamed on the platform, one of the best dramas in recent years is now streaming on Netflix.

Scandal, Shonda Rhimes’ hit Kerry Washington-starring political drama, officially made its way to the platform on Tuesday, with all seven seasons of the show now available to stream on Netflix.

From Rhimes, the political drama Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope, who worked as a White House Director of Communications before joining the presidential campaign for Fitzgerald Grant. Later in the show, Olivia began her own crisis-management firm, cleaning up the messiest scandals in the nation’s capital.

In addition to Washington, who made history as the first Black woman to headline a network TV drama since 1974, Scandal also starred Tony Goldwyn as Fitzgerald Grant, Bellamy Young as Mellie Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus Benne, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Joe Morton as Rowan Pope, Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker, George Newbern as Charlie, Columbus Short as Harrison Wright, and Kate Burton as Sally Langston.

Scandal premiered on ABC in 2012, helping cement Thursday nights at the network as Rhimes’ Shondaland lineup alongside Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder. Although Scandal proved to be a massive hit – its sixth season ranked as broadcast TV’s sixth among adults under 50 and 11th among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the series holds a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes – the show ended after seven seasons in 2018.

“Shonda has decided the series needs to come to a close,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, said when it was announced Scandal would be ending. “While this is definitely a bittersweet moment for all of us gladiators, I have no doubt what she has in store for the final season will be as powerful as what’s come before, and we will be sure to honor that every step of the way.”

All seven seasons of Scandal are now streaming on Netflix. The series also streams on Hulu and Disney+ with Hulu.