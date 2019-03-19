‘One Day at Time’: Why Netflix Series Likely Won’t Be Revived on Another Streaming Service

Netflix’s One Day at a Time likely won’t find a home on another streaming platform following its cancellation after just three seasons.

After the streaming giant announced last week its decision not to pick up the multi-camera comedy for a fourth season, citing low viewership numbers, a call for help from fans urging other streaming services, such as Hulu, was immediately prompted. Co-creator Mike Royce even claimed that Sony was “exploring other places” the series could live, though the chance of it being picked up by another streaming platform is slim to none.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Netflix‘s business model includes a standard clause in nearly all deals for Netflix series from outside studios “that prevents the shows from airing elsewhere for a significant period of time — said to be two to three years — after they are canceled.” Such has been the case following a number of highly controversial cancellations, including the Marvel series, which have been unable to migrate to the upcoming Disney+ direct-to-consumer platform, and American Vandal, the CBS TV Studios’ comedy that is unable to move to CBS All Access following its cancellation.

The outlet also reports that CBS Corp executives had made an inquiry into One Day at a Time, interested in potentially giving it a home on CBS All Access, but the clause in its Netflix deal made the inquiry hit a snag.

All hope is not lost, however, as Netflix’s hold on One Day at a Time is believed to be only a few months when it comes to linear networks, such as CBS, ABC, and NBC, meaning that the beloved comedy could find a fourth season on a traditional network, with a potential Season 4 premiere date within the next broadcast season.

One Day at a Time co-developer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett even stated that the series was being shopped to various networks, writing on Twitter that she was “calling all networks.”

Good morning. Calling all networks…It’s Monday & I have a kickass (100% on @RottenTomatoes) show about immigrants, Americans, veterans, Latinos, LGBTQ, family. When people find us they seem to dig us. So…will you light my candle? 🎶 @OneDayAtATime #SaveODAAT — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 18, 2019

Based on the original Norman Lear sitcom that ran from 1975 to 1984, the popular series followed Penelope Alvarez, a single mother raising two children. The series was praised for its focus on a Cuban-American family, and stories involving LGBT characters and immigrants.

The series starred Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marvel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Seasons 1-3 of One Day at a Time are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix