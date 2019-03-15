‘One Day at a Time’ Star Rita Moreno ‘Not Sure How I’ll Manage’ After Show’s Cancellation

Living legend Rita Moreno mourned the cancellation of Netflix’s One Day at a Time revival on Thursday, telling fans she is “not entirely sure how [she’ll] manage without the ability to exercise that manic, theatrical side of [herself].”

I am grieving for the terrible loss of my beloved character, Lydia, on ‘@OneDayAtATime‘. A glorious confection/creation put together by @everythingloria and @MikeRoyce thanks to the brilliance of @TheNormanLear and his extraordinary partner, pic.twitter.com/YmLFsSykpg — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 14, 2019

Moreno, a member of the EGOT club, played Lydia, the mother of Justina Machado’s Penelope and the grandmother of Isabella Gomez’s Elana and Marcel Ruiz’s Alex. After Netflix announced the show would not get a fourth season, Morenoa posted a statement on Twitter.

“I am grieving for the terrible loss of my beloved character, Lydia, on [One Day At A Time], a glorious confection/creation put together by [excite producers Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce]. Thanks to the brilliance of [creator Norman Lear] and his extraordinary partner, Brent Miller who thought of it all in the first place,” Moreno, 87, wrote. “I’m not entirely sure how I’ll manage without the ability to exercise that manic, theatrical side of me that’s been loitering on the edges of my life for years looking for a home.”

Diva Retired for now…@JustinaMachado, @themarcelruiz, @Isabella_Gomez, @Tobolowsky, @toddgrinnell — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 14, 2019

Moreno later thanked her co-stars, Machado, Gomez, Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowksy and Todd Grinnell.

“I am so sad at the loss of mi familia and, of course, ‘esneider.’ Adiós Lydia, Adiós Lupita, Adiós Alex and Elena, Adiós Dr. Berkowitz, Rita Diva Retired for now…” she wrote.

Moreno has been working in Hollywood for more than 70 years, and has won an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the original West Side Story, and is an executive producer on Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake.

Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time on Thursday, announcing the decision on Twitter. The streaming service claimed “simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” although no viewership data was released.

“Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way,” Netflix said. “To Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno: thank you for inviting us into your family. You filled this show with so much heart and warmth and love, it truly felt like home.”

The decision was controversial among the show’s ardent fans, especially after Netflix said the “outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

Others pointed out that Netflix was refusing to invest in the show, even as they spent $100 million for the streaming rights to Friends.

All three seasons of One Day at a Time are available on Netflix.