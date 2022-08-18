'On My Block' Star Jason Genao Talks Keeping Acting a Secret in 'Made From Scratch' Exclusive Clip

Jason Genao kept acting on the down low when he first started. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the On My Block star talking about his career with his family on the Fuse series Made From Scratch. In the clip, Genao talks about how he landed a role in the Netflix series The Get Down while he was in high school. His mother and sister are also featured in the clip, with his mother saying that his job as an actor was a "little secret" at the time. His sister said that Genao is "the perfect liar" and" he's been acting his whole life."

Genao went on to say that he had to ask his parents to drive him to his job since he didn't have a car and he had to be in Queens, New York for 5 a.m. call times. At the end of the clip, Genao's mother said that she is not surprised to see her son get into acting. Genao appeared in seven episodes of The Get Down before starring in On My Block, another Netflix series. The fourth and final season of the show premiered last year, and Genao played Ruby Martinez.

"On My Block was the first project that was my own, and that was a terrifying, but an absolute godsend," Genao told Esquire in March. "It was terrifying to be so new and have an entire show land on my shoulders. It was always, "Was I good enough? Should I do another take?" Or, "That was good, okay. I'm happy. I'll walk away now." But I think as a cast we held each other's hand through the whole thing and that's how we got through it. Season Four held some of the most bittersweet moments of my life."

Made From Scratch is an unscripted series from Fuse. It is currently in its fourth season, and guests appear on the show to cook their favorite dishes while revealing how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspired their achievements. Season 4 premiered on July 28 and includes guests such as Eva Longoria, Noah Cyrus, Javon Walton, and Ninja along with Genao. Made From Scratch has been renewed for a fifth season and will begin production later this year.