‘OITNB’ Star Taylor Schilling Admits It’s ‘Time’ for Netflix Series to End

Taylor Schilling believes that Orange Is the New Black Season 7 is the right time for her character Piper Chapman to leave Litchfield Penitentiary behind for good.

The actress, who has starred in the series since its debut back in 2013, admitted in a recent interview with Page Six that she is ready to say goodbye to the popular Netflix original series for good, as it “feels like its time” for the series to end.

“I mean it’s very poignant because its one of those things…It was a magic moment in time and it’s time for it to end,” Schilling said of the final season. “It feels beautiful. It feels like we’re ending on our own terms and it’s exciting and it’s sad. It’s sad to say goodbye to the story. It’s a big change, but it feels like it’s on time.”

“It’s unknown and exciting,” she added.

OITNB showrunner Jenji Kohan, who revealed in February that production had officially wrapped, agreed with Schilling.

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” she said. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

Although Schilling and Kohan may be ready to bid Litchfield farewell, fans are not as eager. Following the October announcement that the series had been renewed for a seventh and final season, many reacted with heartbreak.

“I don’t want season 7 to be the last season I never want oitnb to stop it is my all time favourite tv show and I love the show the cast everything about the show,” one person wrote.

“Did you hear that? it’s the sound of my heart breaking out. THIS IS SAD AND HURTS. but THANK YOU for making me SO HAPPY for 7 beautiful years!” another added.

While sad, many others praised the series for seven seasons of captivating storylines and character arcs.

“This was not just another show, but it’s much more than that. were so many stories, so many teachings, approaches of so many subjects, that can be sure that they were forever in our hearts,” one wrote. “Thank you for filling our lives with so much love, for making me laugh and cry…”

Premiering in 2013 and based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, the series quickly rose to critical acclaim and became a fan favorite, oftentimes considered one of the series that laid the foundation for Netflix’s original content.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 7 is expected to premiere in the second half of 2019.